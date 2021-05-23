STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
An unstoppable and brave doctor from Erode loses battle to Covid

Dr Bhuvaneswari served at the Government Erode Medical College Hospital in Perundurai for 28 years before Covid-19 robbed her of her life on April 26.

Coronavirus death, covid death, cremation

Representational image (Photo | PTI)

By Subashini Vijayakumar
Express News Service

ERODE: Dr Bhuvaneswari served at the Government Erode Medical College Hospital in Perundurai for 28 years before Covid-19 robbed her of her life on April 26. She was 58. Despite the danger of working at the pulmonology-outpatient department during the pandemic, she did her duty undaunted.

Born in a poor family in Tirupur, Bhuvaneswari worked hard to become a doctor. She completed her MBBS at the Madurai Medical College in 1989 and started working at GEMCH in 1993. “She was two years junior to me. We fell in love and got married after she completed her course,” said Dr Balu, her husband and a retired doctor from GEMCH. 

“After the marriage, we worked at a private hospital for a while. Then, she got a job at the GEMCH and we shifted to Perundurai. A few years later, I also got a job at the same hospital, he added. “She was kind and very fond of children. At her clinic, she used to have a bowl of chocolates for giving to children coming for treatment,” said Bhuvaneswari’s son-in-law.

“My wife was afraid of darkness,” said Dr Balu.

Undaunted by virus
She was 58. Despite the danger of working at the pulmonology-outpatient department during the pandemic, she did her duty

A FAREWELL FIT FOR HER 
She was afraid of darkness. So, I told the authorities we would bury her body in our garden. We will put a light above the grave so she can sleep

