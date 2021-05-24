Complete lockdown bitter medicine but people have to take it, says TN CM

T Muruganandham By

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday renewed his appeal to the people to adhere to government guidelines to help contain the spread of Covid on a day when the weeklong intensive lockdown began in Tamil Nadu from 4 am on Monday.

"People's unnecessary movement is the only reason for the present situation. Due to the complete lockdown with concessions, the infection had come down a little bit but did not come under control. So, lockdown without concessions can alone contain this infection completely.

"This is the only way for everyone in the state and the people should understand this. Please don't come out except for medical needs. The complete lockdown is a bitter medicine but people have to take it. Please adhere to the guidelines issued for preventing Corona. I make this appeal not only as a Chief Minister but also as your brother," Stalin said in a video message.

The CM pointed out that the intensified lockdown is only being enforced to break the chain of Covid-19 transmission since many had loitered around using the concessions granted earlier for getting essential requirements.

"Corona is not spreading on its own but through humans. So, all of you have to take a vow not to spread this infection or to infect others," he added.

Elaborating further, the Chief Minister said the number of people being affected by this infection has reached alarming proportions. The daily new cases have exceeded 35000 at a time when states smaller than Tamil Nadu that had touched 50000 new cases per day are now seeing a fall, he noted.

The Chief Minister said within two weeks of assuming office, the DMK government had begun implementing numerous welfare schemes for the people of the State - Rs 4000 each for rice cardholders, free bus travel for women, reduction of Aavin milk price by Rs 3, payment of compensation for the families of those killed in the police firing against anti-Sterlite protestors, implementation of the scheme for resolving public grievances within 100 days of assuming office and above all, numerous Corona prevention measures being implemented on a war-footing.

He also cited the appeal to the President to release the seven convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case as a significant move.

