Cow dung to keep coronavirus at bay, claim members of the Bharatha Matha Arakkattalai

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: In a bizarre hack that defies scientific temper, a section of residents in Udayampalayam on Sunday sprinkled a mixture of turmeric, cow dung and urine, Siddha medicines, and neem leaves on the street to ward off Coronavirus.

Although the scientific community has been discouraging such practices, members of the Bharatha Matha Arakkattalai claimed that the mixture would ‘boost immunity’.

“The ‘novel’ initiative, which uses natural products rather than bleaching powder and sanitisers, will definitely prevent Covid-19 as turmeric, cow dung and urine have been used as antiseptics in Tamil Nadu for several decades,” a member said.

​The members also distributed kabasura kudineer to the public.