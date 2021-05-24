STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
DGCA orders probe into mid-air marriage episode of Madurai couple, crew taken off duty

The DGCA also has asked for registering a complaint against all passengers who were part of the onboard marriage celebration and violated COVID-19 appropriate behaviour.

Published: 24th May 2021 02:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2021 08:38 PM

airport, flight, aeroplane

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: India's aviation watchdog, Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Monday initiated an investigation over reports of mid-air marriage ceremony and has ordered taking the crew off duty.

"Crew members are off rostered. Airline directed to lodge a complaint against those not following COVID-19 appropriate behaviour with relevant authorities," a DGCA official told ANI.

A couple tied the knot on-board a chartered flight from Madurai, Tamil Nadu. Their relatives and guests were on the same flight. On Sunday, a SpiceJet aircraft had booked a charter flight by a Madurai-based private person for the mid-air marriage ceremony but authorities were not informed regarding the marriage on board.

"A SpiceJet chartered flight was booked yesterday from Madurai. Airport Authority officials unaware of the mid-air marriage ceremony," says Madurai Airport Director, S Senthil Valavan.

Earlier India's aviation regulator, DGCA had issued guidelines for air travellers and clearly mentioned to de-board passengers who are 'wearing mask incorrectly' from the plane.

"Upon boarding the aircraft, in case any passenger does not adhere to wearing of mask properly even after repeated warnings, he/she should be de-boarded, if need be, before departure. In case, any passenger on board an aircraft refuses to wear mask or violates the 'COVID-19 protocol for passengers' even after repeated warnings, during the course of the flight, such passenger may be treated as 'Unruly Passenger'," the DGCA guideline said.

The DGCA has sought a full report from the airline company and the Airport Authority regarding the said incident.

Further, the DGCA said. "The adherence to above directions shall be ensured by all concerned with immediate effect. Strict action shall be taken in case of any violation", it added. 

