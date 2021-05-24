STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Keep essentials ready: Chief Minister Stalin tells district heads amid intensified TN lockdown

The CM Stalin also asked the officials to convene a meeting with elected representatives in their respective districts and elicit their views on measures needed to combat Covid.

Published: 24th May 2021 02:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2021 02:12 AM   |  A+A-

Vegetables and fruits will be supplied to through 4,380 mobile units across the State during the intensified lockdown.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin has urged all District Collectors to ensure availability of essentials such as medicines, medicated oxygen, water and vegetables to the public during the intensified lockdown this week. Attending a review meeting with all Collectors and Superintendents of Police on Sunday, through videoconference from the Secretariat, Stalin also asked the Collectors to confirm distribution of Covid monetary relief to all ration cardholders.

“Along with the Agriculture department officials and local body authorities, the district heads also should monitor arrangements for sale of vegetables on pushcarts or other vehicles. Distribution of milk and drinking water must be ensured,” the Chief Minister said.

Instructing the officials to take steps to ensure availability of essentials in hospitals too, Stalin said, “The medical facilities in our State should have enough stock of all supplies. Patients should be transported to hospitals following protocol and without delay. The vaccination drive too should not face any hindrance,” he added.

The CM also asked the officials to convene a meeting with elected representatives in their respective districts and elicit their views on measures needed to combat Covid. “Collectors may also appoint an officer to coordinate services of various volunteer organisations. Further, monitor stock of life-saving drugs and oxygen, and ensure that all these are efficiently used. Together, we will soon tide over this crisis,” Stalin encouraged the officials. 

Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu, Minister for Medical and Family welfare Ma Subramanian and other authorities also took part in the review meeting.

4,380 mobile units to supply veggies in TN

Vegetables and fruits will be supplied to through 4,380 mobile units across the State during the intensified lockdown week, Agriculture Minister MRK Panneerselvam said on Sunday.

Major crowding a day before full lockdown.

As the State braced itself for a complete lockdown from Monday, lack of physical distancing and crowding were witnessed in almost all markets on Sunday. Some even removed masks during the rush.

Lockdown in Puducherry too for another week

Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan announced that lockdown with some relaxations will continue for one more week in Puducherry. Only the shops selling essential items will function.

