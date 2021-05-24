STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Mock SOS requests to 104 control room delay timely Covid-19 help in Chennai

At least 10 per cent of the requests made to 104 helplines for Covid-19 emergency have duplication, officials claimed.

Published: 24th May 2021 03:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2021 03:06 AM   |  A+A-

Officials in the Covid war room in Teynampet.

Officials in the Covid war room in Teynampet. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Omjasvin MD
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Duplication of emergency requests by the family members of Covid-19 patients for oxygen and ICU beds has put officials handling the 104 control room in a fix. They said this was leading to major delays in attending to requests.

At least 10 per cent of the requests made to 104 helplines for Covid-19 emergency have duplication, officials claimed. The 104 helpline has so far received 48,915 requests for emergency help; of this, about 5,000 were duplications, they said.

“One can register an emergency request three ways: By directly calling the 104, filling a form, or making a request on Twitter. When, however, relatives register a request using all the three modes, it causes delays in the filtering of requests,” said Dr Viduthalai Virumbi, Health and IT Nodal officer, State war room.

Multiple relatives of the same patient make requests from different phone numbers, official added.

“This is another form of duplication. We cannot ignore any new phone number. We determine uniqueness of calls by attending them one by one,” Dr Viduthalai added. According to the SOS-request-data shared with Express, a 65-year-old patient made four requests for beds to the 104 at four different times during the day and through two different modes. He also filled the form twice and called and made requests for help twice.

In another example, a 42-year-old patient made two requests at different times during the day. “Some patients, for getting a bed, claim that their SpO2 rate is 80 when it is actually above 90. When, however, they go to a hospital, they are triaged there. And non-eligible patients don’t get a bed,” he said.

Officials claimed to have found duplication even in social media requests.

The helpline, however, takes all the requests and scrutinizes them, despite the risk of losing time. The officials asked public to make only one request with accurate details. “104 will return to the request in an hour. People need not make multiple requests,” the doctor said.

What patients can do

The first time a patient or kin request 104 for help, they will get a reference ID. "They must produce this ID when they call again. This way, they can also get an update of their request status and prevent repetition," says Dr Viduthalai. Patients should also report accurate SpO2 levels, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 in Tamil Nadu Tamil Nadu Lockdown SOS Messages
India Matters
A health worker receives a dose of COVAXIN vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
‘Cases to dip to pre-2nd wave level by early July’
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre)
Healthcare on the brink: A cry for help
A deserted, otherwise busy, NSC Bose Road in Chennai as lockdown intensifies across State. (Photo | Shiba, EPS)
Bizarre strict Covid-19 lockdown orders in Tamil Nadu
Security personnel gather near the entrance of the Wuhan Institute of Virology during a visit by the World Health Organization team. (Photo | AP)
'Wuhan lab researchers sought hospital care before Covid outbreak'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Security personnel gather near the entrance of the Wuhan Institute of Virology during a visit by the World Health Organization team. (Photo | AP)
Why are researchers worried about Wuhan lab taking hospital care for COVID in 2019 before outbreak?
A picture that went viral on social media, of the couple tieing the knot in the chartered aircraft.
WATCH | Madurai couple gets married mid-air in SpiceJet aircraft, amid TN Covid restrictions
Gallery
Here’s how Lille sealed its fourth championship and stopped PSG from winning a record-equaling 10th in the most exciting French title race for many years. (Photo | AP)
PSG's Ligue One upset explained: How Fonte-led Lille pulled off a Leicester fairytale in France? 
Cristiano Ronaldo wins this round. Lionel Messi took 188 games to reach 100 goals for Barcelona since he debuted at a very young age among many stalwarts at the Catalan club and never left. Cristiano Ronaldo's tally of reaching the 100-goal milestone from just 105 games for the Los Blancos tops the chart to date and the Portugal great once again broke into the top-10 by taking just 131 games to reach the three-figure mark for Juventus. Here are the 10 players who currently holds the record of scoring 100 goals for a club. (Photos | AP)
Top 10 fastest players to reach 100 goals at a club: Leo Messi misses out as Cristiano Ronaldo makes it twice | Cavani, Lewandowski, Mbappe among others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp