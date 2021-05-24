STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Puducherry Police to provide medical assistance to Covid affected home guards

The scheme was launched by Senior police officials by distributing medical assistance to 10 home guards, both men and women.

Published: 24th May 2021 09:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2021 09:59 PM   |  A+A-

coronavirus, PPE, COVID 19

For representative purposes only (File photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry Police has launched a welfare scheme providing medical assistance of Rs.2,000/- (Rupees Two thousand only) as one time ex-gratia (Non- Refundable) from the Welfare and Benevolent Fund for Home Guards, who were affected by Corona while on duty.

The scheme was launched by Senior police officials by distributing medical assistance to 10 home guards, both men and women. Further, the ex-gratia to the remaining 120 Home Guards will be credited in the Salary Bank Accounts of the personnel.

As of date, a total of 130 home guards in the U.T. (Puducherry - 95, Karaikal -15, Mahe-11 and Yanam- 08) personnel tested positive for Covid-19.

The home guards are working round the clock hand in hand with Puducherry police in the pandemic situation and their dedicated service plays a remarkable role in curtailing the spread of COVID-19 in Puducherry Union Territory, said SSP Mahesh Kumar Barnal.

As frontline warriors against coronavirus, along with police personnel, home guards have also become vulnerable to dangerous disease. Many of them have recovered from the disease after medical treatment and attention paid by the Heads of Department, who are parental in nature.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Puducherry Police Medical assistance coronavirus COVID 19
India Matters
A health worker receives a dose of COVAXIN vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
‘Cases to dip to pre-2nd wave level by early July’
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre)
Healthcare on the brink: A cry for help
A deserted, otherwise busy, NSC Bose Road in Chennai as lockdown intensifies across State. (Photo | Shiba, EPS)
Bizarre strict Covid-19 lockdown orders in Tamil Nadu
Security personnel gather near the entrance of the Wuhan Institute of Virology during a visit by the World Health Organization team. (Photo | AP)
'Wuhan lab researchers sought hospital care before Covid outbreak'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Security personnel gather near the entrance of the Wuhan Institute of Virology during a visit by the World Health Organization team. (Photo | AP)
Why are researchers worried about Wuhan lab taking hospital care for COVID in 2019 before outbreak?
A picture that went viral on social media, of the couple tieing the knot in the chartered aircraft.
WATCH | Madurai couple gets married mid-air in SpiceJet aircraft, amid TN Covid restrictions
Gallery
Here’s how Lille sealed its fourth championship and stopped PSG from winning a record-equaling 10th in the most exciting French title race for many years. (Photo | AP)
PSG's Ligue One upset explained: How Fonte-led Lille pulled off a Leicester fairytale in France? 
Cristiano Ronaldo wins this round. Lionel Messi took 188 games to reach 100 goals for Barcelona since he debuted at a very young age among many stalwarts at the Catalan club and never left. Cristiano Ronaldo's tally of reaching the 100-goal milestone from just 105 games for the Los Blancos tops the chart to date and the Portugal great once again broke into the top-10 by taking just 131 games to reach the three-figure mark for Juventus. Here are the 10 players who currently holds the record of scoring 100 goals for a club. (Photos | AP)
Top 10 fastest players to reach 100 goals at a club: Leo Messi misses out as Cristiano Ronaldo makes it twice | Cavani, Lewandowski, Mbappe among others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp