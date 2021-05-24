Puducherry Police to provide medical assistance to Covid affected home guards

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry Police has launched a welfare scheme providing medical assistance of Rs.2,000/- (Rupees Two thousand only) as one time ex-gratia (Non- Refundable) from the Welfare and Benevolent Fund for Home Guards, who were affected by Corona while on duty.

The scheme was launched by Senior police officials by distributing medical assistance to 10 home guards, both men and women. Further, the ex-gratia to the remaining 120 Home Guards will be credited in the Salary Bank Accounts of the personnel.

As of date, a total of 130 home guards in the U.T. (Puducherry - 95, Karaikal -15, Mahe-11 and Yanam- 08) personnel tested positive for Covid-19.

The home guards are working round the clock hand in hand with Puducherry police in the pandemic situation and their dedicated service plays a remarkable role in curtailing the spread of COVID-19 in Puducherry Union Territory, said SSP Mahesh Kumar Barnal.

As frontline warriors against coronavirus, along with police personnel, home guards have also become vulnerable to dangerous disease. Many of them have recovered from the disease after medical treatment and attention paid by the Heads of Department, who are parental in nature.