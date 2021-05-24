STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Puducherry reports decline in new Covid-19 cases, but increase in fatality rate causes concerns

COVID death

Representational Photo (File photo| PTI)

By Debjani Dutta
Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: New Covid-19 cases have been gradually declining in the Union Territory in the last few days, but the increase in fatality rate is causing concern.

On Monday, Puducherry registered 922 new cases and 23 deaths. The active cases have come down to 15,835, with 1,915 persons recovering.

However, the death rate increased to 1.43 percent from 1.39 on May 21.

There have been deaths of very young people aged 23, 24, 30-year-old, all without any co-morbidities. The death of a nurse Niranjana, aged 40 and without any comorbidity, and four other health workers including a contract doctor has sent shock waves among the health workers.

Immediate unavailability of oxygen beds or ventilators when a patient requires one has been also cited as one of the reasons for death, besides the late arrival of patients to a hospital.

P Lakshmanasamy, Honorary President of Government employees Central Federation alleged that when Health Inspector Anandhan, required a ventilator there was none immediately available. Only after some time, he was put on a ventilator, but he succumbed. Similarly, former Chief Minister V Narayanasamy said that when a patient on oxygen required a ventilator, it was not available anywhere in Puducherry and later the patient passed away.

The number of ventilators has been increased to 216 from 193 on May 18 in the Puducherry region, but despite that all ventilators are full. But oxygen beds seem to be adequate with 1641 occupied and 37 vacant, as per the Covid dashboard.

There have also been allegations of patients in home isolation not being properly monitored, resulting in deterioration of their condition. The government has responded by introducing "doctor on wheels" to take care of those who are in home quarantine.

Even in this scenario, there is still a reluctance to get vaccinated. Even health department staff are not vaccinated completely. Nurse Niranjana who died on Saturday was not vaccinated.

Many of the staff working at the 30 primary health centers have been infected by the pandemic and the need for medical staff is increasing.

There is an immediate need to appoint medical experts to treat patients who require intensive hospital care, says State CPM Secretary R Rajangam.

Healthcare staff are not trained to handle the advanced medical equipment used in covid intensive care units. Efforts should be taken in a war footing manner to increase the ICU beds, he said.

