Rs 50 crore allocated to procure RT-PCR kits in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday allocated Rs 50 crore from the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund, to procure RT-PCR (Reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction) kits to test more people for Covid.

At present about 1.6 lakh tests are being done in the State per day. According to a press statement, a total of Rs 181 crore has been received by the CM’s relief fund till May 23.

The Chief Minister earlier allocated Rs 50 crore from the relief fund to buy Remdesivir medicines for government hospitals and transport liquid oxygen from other States by train.

Stalin thanked those who contributed towards the fund, and requested people to contribute online and avoid in-person donations since the government has imposed a one-week intensified lockdown.

The State on Sunday tested 1,76,824 samples and 1,68,425 people.