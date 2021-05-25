Caught in procedural logjam, sacrifice of Tiruchy’s frontline worker goes unnoticed

Jose K Joseph By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: The family members of M Ramesh (50), an unskilled worker of Tiruchy Corporation, do not know whom to approach to get a death certificate confirming that the man died of Covid-19. The virus also claimed the lives of three more members of his family in the last two months. His wife Nirmala and children (Prakashraj and Abhinaya) are yet to recover from the shock. Though many of his colleagues want to help his family, a lapse from the side of Ramesh's family prevented doctors from declaring that he died due to the virus.

Now, his brother-in-law, Varatharaj, is running from pillar to post with discharge summary, RT-PCR result and medical records to get some doctor to certify that Ramesh lost his life to Covid-19.

M Ramesh's RTPCR test result (left) and discharge summary from Yatrinivas

"He was struggling to cope up with the loss of his brother (Raja) and parents (Murugeshan and Pattu). A few days later, he also developed symptoms. So, he took the RT-PCR test on May 1 and found that he was also infected. He was admitted to the Covid treatment facility in Yatrinivas on May 3. The doctors discharged him on May 7. But, on May 9, he developed some health issues. We took him to a private hospital in Kattur. Since his condition was very serious, they referred him to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH). But, he died on his way," said Vardharaj.

But, this family later realised that they had to take permission from a government doctor to cremate the body at Oyamari electric cemetery.

"We approached the government doctor in Kattur and requested clearance for cremating the body. We told the doctor that he was under treatment for Covid. But, at that time, we were unable to produce the discharge summary from Yatrinivas. So, on requesting, the doctor issued a cremation permission. On the next day, I took a copy of the discharge summary from Yatrinivas and approached the government doctor in Kattur and requested her to cite the cause of death as Covid-19. But, the doctor denied as we had already cremated the body. Though we approached several other doctors, they all turned down our plea citing the same reason. We don't know whom to approach to prove that he died of Covid-19," said Varadharaj.

Many of his colleagues want the government to consider his case on humanitarian grounds and release adequate compensation for the family.

"Though he had concerns about Covid, he ignored them and worked for the Corporation. He had about 20 years of service. If they took him to MGMGH, the doctors there would have issued the death certificate. Though there was a lapse from the side of his family, the government must take up this case on humanitarian grounds and give the necessary support to his family," said a colleague. Some of his colleagues also said that the death of his parents and brother was a great shock for him.

"Ramesh used to share his expectations about his children. His son recently completed diploma and daughter is studying in Class X. This family now lost its sole breadwinner. Therefore, the government should consider giving a job to one of the family members," said an unskilled worker of the Corporation.