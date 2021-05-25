STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Caught in procedural logjam, sacrifice of Tiruchy’s frontline worker goes unnoticed

50-year-old M Ramesh's family is running from pillar to post with discharge summary, RT-PCR result and medical records to get some doctor to certify that he lost his life to Covid-19.

Published: 25th May 2021 10:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2021 10:30 AM   |  A+A-

M Ramesh

M Ramesh has worked for about 20 years in Tiruchy Corporation (Photo | Express)

By Jose K Joseph
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: The family members of M Ramesh (50), an unskilled worker of Tiruchy Corporation, do not know whom to approach to get a death certificate confirming that the man died of Covid-19. The virus also claimed the lives of three more members of his family in the last two months. His wife Nirmala and children (Prakashraj and Abhinaya) are yet to recover from the shock. Though many of his colleagues want to help his family, a lapse from the side of Ramesh's family prevented doctors from declaring that he died due to the virus.

Now, his brother-in-law, Varatharaj, is running from pillar to post with discharge summary, RT-PCR result and medical records to get some doctor to certify that Ramesh lost his life to Covid-19.

M Ramesh's RTPCR test result (left) and discharge summary from Yatrinivas 

"He was struggling to cope up with the loss of his brother (Raja) and parents (Murugeshan and Pattu). A few days later, he also developed symptoms. So, he took the RT-PCR test on May 1 and found that he was also infected. He was admitted to the Covid treatment facility in Yatrinivas on May 3. The doctors discharged him on May 7. But, on May 9, he developed some health issues. We took him to a private hospital in Kattur. Since his condition was very serious, they referred him to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH). But, he died on his way," said Vardharaj.

But, this family later realised that they had to take permission from a government doctor to cremate the body at Oyamari electric cemetery.

"We approached the government doctor in Kattur and requested clearance for cremating the body. We told the doctor that he was under treatment for Covid. But, at that time, we were unable to produce the discharge summary from Yatrinivas. So, on requesting, the doctor issued a cremation permission. On the next day, I took a copy of the discharge summary from Yatrinivas and approached the government doctor in Kattur and requested her to cite the cause of death as Covid-19. But, the doctor denied as we had already cremated the body. Though we approached several other doctors, they all turned down our plea citing the same reason. We don't know whom to approach to prove that he died of Covid-19," said Varadharaj.

Many of his colleagues want the government to consider his case on humanitarian grounds and release adequate compensation for the family.

"Though he had concerns about Covid, he ignored them and worked for the Corporation. He had about 20 years of service. If they took him to MGMGH, the doctors there would have issued the death certificate. Though there was a lapse from the side of his family, the government must take up this case on humanitarian grounds and give the necessary support to his family," said a colleague. Some of his colleagues also said that the death of his parents and brother was a great shock for him.

"Ramesh used to share his expectations about his children. His son recently completed diploma and daughter is studying in Class X. This family now lost its sole breadwinner. Therefore, the government should consider giving a job to one of the family members," said an unskilled worker of the Corporation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tiruchy Corporation frontline worker Covid death Covid death certificate
India Matters
Dark clouds hover in the sky ahead of landfall of Cyclone Yaas at Dhulagarh in Howrah district, Monday, May 24, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Bad news on a conveyor belt as Yaas gets closer
Image for representation
'No reason to believe Covid will disproportionately affect kids in next wave'
For representative purposes only (File photo| PTI)
New areas see huge spike in Maharashtra second wave
Rough sea in the Bay of Bengal ahead of Cyclone 'Yaas' landfall, at Digha in East Midnapore district. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Yaas: Red alert issued in four Odisha districts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Security personnel gather near the entrance of the Wuhan Institute of Virology during a visit by the World Health Organization team. (Photo | AP)
Why are researchers worried about Wuhan lab taking hospital care for COVID in 2019 before outbreak?
A picture that went viral on social media, of the couple tieing the knot in the chartered aircraft.
WATCH | Madurai couple gets married mid-air in SpiceJet aircraft, amid TN Covid restrictions
Gallery
Here’s how Lille sealed its fourth championship and stopped PSG from winning a record-equaling 10th in the most exciting French title race for many years. (Photo | AP)
PSG's Ligue One upset explained: How Fonte-led Lille pulled off a Leicester fairytale in France? 
Cristiano Ronaldo wins this round. Lionel Messi took 188 games to reach 100 goals for Barcelona since he debuted at a very young age among many stalwarts at the Catalan club and never left. Cristiano Ronaldo's tally of reaching the 100-goal milestone from just 105 games for the Los Blancos tops the chart to date and the Portugal great once again broke into the top-10 by taking just 131 games to reach the three-figure mark for Juventus. Here are the 10 players who currently holds the record of scoring 100 goals for a club. (Photos | AP)
Top 10 fastest players to reach 100 goals at a club: Leo Messi misses out as Cristiano Ronaldo makes it twice | Cavani, Lewandowski, Mbappe among others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp