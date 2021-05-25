E-registration for industrial vehicles extended amid complete lockdown

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: E-registration for all industrial vehicles registered from May 10 was extended till May 31 even as roads across the State wore a deserted look on Monday, the first day of complete lockdown.

Official sources from Tamil Nadu e-governance agency, which has been maintaining the e-registration portal for emergency travel during lockdown, said online registration for all industrial vehicles other than two-wheelers had been extended. “The companies should ferry their employees only by four-wheelers such as cars, vans and buses,” according to said.

The State government has allowed inter-State transportation by road during lockdown. “Those willing to move to another State by road also can travel upon e-registration. So far, travel has been allowed only for medical emergencies, elderly care and deaths. Travel restriction for marriage will be in place,” added the official.

Meanwhile, with Monday being an auspicious day, many conducted marriages within their homes. S Ramachandran, a resident of Kolathur said, “Initially I was worried over travel restrictions for marriage. We had fixed the date nearly four months ago. But the bride and her parents arrived on Sunday. So we conducted our marriage at our house as per our customs.

”On Saturday and Sunday, a total of 4,993 government buses operated across the State in which 6.6 lakh travelled, said a statement from the transport department.