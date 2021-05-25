Puducherry LG Tamilisai Soundararajan gets 2-DG sample drugs for Covid patients

Debjani Dutta By

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry Lt Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan got some sample ‘2-DG’ drugs, the indigenously developed anti-Covid-19 drug, 2-deoxy-D-glucose or ‘2-DG’ from Telangana to Puducherry on Tuesday

The 2-DG drug has been developed by the Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Allied Sciences (INMAS), New Delhi, a lab of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), in collaboration with Hyderabad-based pharma company Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (DRL).

The drug is effective and Covid patients improved symptomatically and became free from supplemental oxygen dependence, said Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan, who herself is a medico.

The medicine which is given for 10 days, provided an early relief from oxygen dependence gradually after four days. Stating that she has held discussions through video conferencing with the producers and requested them to provide the medicine to Puducherry when it is made available in all states in a week or two.

The Lt Governor also handed over corona relief items such as masks, face shields, and PPE kits, oxygen concentrators, disinfectants, provided by various charities in Hyderabad to the Health Secretary Dr. T Arun at the Puducherry Airport in the presence of other health officials.

Stating that the Sputnik vaccine is being manufactured at three locations in Telangana, Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan urged the manufacturers to set up a manufacturing unit in Puducherry. This will provide employment to youths in Puducherry and at the same time the vaccine would be made available to people in Puducherry and its neighboring areas, she said.

The Lt Governor said that she had gone to Telangana for a major event and had approved the appointment of Vice-Chancellors of 10 Universities.

She said that the state of Telangana had received a lot of help from various charities there and had appealed to them to provide for Puducherry. Responding to her request, many charities had made their contribution by donating and providing relief items to Puducherry, she said.