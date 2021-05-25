STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Puducherry LG Tamilisai Soundararajan gets 2-DG sample drugs for Covid patients

The drug is effective and Covid patients improved symptomatically and became free from supplemental oxygen dependence, said Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan, who herself is a medico.

Published: 25th May 2021 10:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2021 10:12 PM   |  A+A-

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan

Puducherry Lt Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan

By Debjani Dutta
Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry Lt Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan got some sample ‘2-DG’ drugs, the indigenously developed anti-Covid-19 drug, 2-deoxy-D-glucose or ‘2-DG’ from Telangana to Puducherry on Tuesday

The 2-DG drug has been developed by the Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Allied Sciences (INMAS), New Delhi, a lab of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), in collaboration with Hyderabad-based pharma company Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (DRL).

The drug is effective and Covid patients improved symptomatically and became free from supplemental oxygen dependence, said Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan, who herself is a medico.

The medicine which is given for 10 days, provided an early relief from oxygen dependence gradually after four days. Stating that she has held discussions through video conferencing with the producers and requested them to provide the medicine to Puducherry when it is made available in all states in a week or two.

The Lt Governor also handed over corona relief items such as masks, face shields, and PPE kits, oxygen concentrators, disinfectants, provided by various charities in Hyderabad to the Health Secretary Dr. T Arun at the Puducherry Airport in the presence of other health officials.

Stating that the Sputnik vaccine is being manufactured at three locations in Telangana, Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan urged the manufacturers to set up a manufacturing unit in Puducherry. This will provide employment to youths in Puducherry and at the same time the vaccine would be made available to people in Puducherry and its neighboring areas, she said.

The Lt Governor said that she had gone to Telangana for a major event and had approved the appointment of Vice-Chancellors of 10 Universities.

She said that the state of Telangana had received a lot of help from various charities there and had appealed to them to provide for Puducherry. Responding to her request, many charities had made their contribution by donating and providing relief items to Puducherry, she said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamilisai Soundararajan  2DG sample drug coronavirus COVID Anti covid drug
India Matters
A health worker holds up a Covishield vial. (Photo | EPS)
Covishield seen preventing severe Covid even in breakthrough infections, finds study
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre)
Take a break and ring in the hours
For representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
In the face of uncertainty, Indians are saving every penny for a rainy day

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A wave crashing on the shore at Vizhinjam harbour in Thiruvananthapuram, Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Four boats capsize near Kerala's Vizhinjam harbour: One fisherman dead, one missing
Trees move due to strong wind during Cyclone 'Yaas' landfall, at Digha in East Midnapore district. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Cyclone Yaas unleashes fury on Odisha-West Bengal coasts, over one crore people affected
Gallery
Cyclone Yaas pounded the beach towns in north Odisha and West Bengal as it hit the coast around 9 am on Wednesday with a wind speed of 130-140 kmph. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Cyclone Yaas hits Odisha coast, Bengal on high alert
Here’s how Lille sealed its fourth championship and stopped PSG from winning a record-equaling 10th in the most exciting French title race for many years. (Photo | AP)
PSG's Ligue One upset explained: How Fonte-led Lille pulled off a Leicester fairytale in France? 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp