Railways extends cancellation of trains in Tamil Nadu and Kerala till June 15 amid lockdown

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In view of the ongoing lockdown in Tamil Nadu and Kerala, Southern Railway extended the cancellation of 12 special trains for 15 days from May 31.



The trains which were cancelled between May 15 and 30 will remain cancelled till June 15/16 due to poor patronage, said the railways in a statement.

The following trains are cancelled till June 15:

Train No. 02685 Chennai Central – Mangalore Central; Train No. 06316 Kochuveli - Mysore Special; Train No. 06347 Thiruvananthapuram – Mangalore Central; Train No. 06791 Tirunelveli – Palakkad Special; Train No. 02671 Chennai Central – Mettupalayam and Train No. 06191 Tambaram – Nagercoil Special.

The following trains are cancelled till June 16:



Train No. 02686 Mangalore Central - Chennai Central Special; Train No. 06315 Mysore – Kochuveli Special; Train No. 06348 Mangalore Central - Thiruvananthapuram Special; Train No. 06792 Palakkad – Tirunelveli Special; Train No. 02672 Mettupalayam - Chennai Central Special and Train No. 06192 Nagercoil – Tambaram Special.

Similarly, in view of the impending Cyclone Yaas, Train No.02859 Puri –Chennai Central special scheduled to leave Puri on May 30 (Monday) is cancelled, added the statement.