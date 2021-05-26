Free tractor rental scheme for farmers from TAFE

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a bid to support the State Government in tackling the pandemic second wave, TAFE (Tractors and Farm Equipment) Limited has announced a free tractor rental scheme. The scheme is expected to support small farmers of Tamil Nadu during the next cultivation season.

The scheme, valid from May to June, would approximately cover 1,20,000 acres and will benefit around 50,000 farmers. TAFE will offer its 16,500 Massey Ferguson and Eicher tractors and 26,800 equipment on a “free-of-cost” rental basis to farmers owning two acres or less.

Farmers can rent or hire tractors or farm equipment using TAFE’s digital platform on the TN Govt’s Uzhavan app or using the toll-free helpline 1800-4200-100. The scheme will be implemented with the support of the State Agriculture Department.

The total outlay towards all of TAFE’s contributions to Covid relief is `15 crore. TAFE Chairman and Managing Director Mallika Srinivasan said, “With encouragement and support of TN Government, TAFE is happy to offer free-of-cost rental services to small and marginal farmers.”