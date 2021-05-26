STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Puducherry CM announces lockdown relief of Rs 3000 for all families in UT

The government has allocated Rs 105 crore for distributing the relief amount to 3,50,000 ration cardholders in the UT. 

Published: 26th May 2021 12:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2021 12:47 PM   |  A+A-

N Rangasamy is set to be sworn in as the Chief Minister of Puducherry.

Puducherry CM N Rangasamy (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Chief minister N Rangasamy on Wednesday announced a lockdown relief of Rs 3000 for all families living in the Union Territory. “The amount will be given to alleviate the problems faced by the people during the lockdown period, Rangasamy said in a statement issued by the Chief Minister office after he took oath as an MLA.

The government has allocated Rs 105 crore for distributing the relief amount to 3,50,000 ration cardholders in the UT. 

In the past few days, almost all political  parties and leaders have urged the government to provide relief to the people, particularly the daily wage earners and others who are without any income due to the lockdown. 

Several voluntary organisations and individuals as well as leaders of political parties have been distributing cooked food packets as well as groceries and vegetables to poor people during the lockdown period.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Puducherry Puducherry CM N Rangasamy lockdown relief Puducherry covid cases Puducherry covid lockdown
India Matters
A health worker holds up a Covishield vial. (Photo | EPS)
Covishield seen preventing severe Covid even in breakthrough infections, finds study
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre)
Take a break and ring in the hours
For representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
In the face of uncertainty, Indians are saving every penny for a rainy day

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A wave crashing on the shore at Vizhinjam harbour in Thiruvananthapuram, Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Four boats capsize near Kerala's Vizhinjam harbour: One fisherman dead, one missing
Trees move due to strong wind during Cyclone 'Yaas' landfall, at Digha in East Midnapore district. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Cyclone Yaas unleashes fury on Odisha-West Bengal coasts, over one crore people affected
Gallery
Cyclone Yaas pounded the beach towns in north Odisha and West Bengal as it hit the coast around 9 am on Wednesday with a wind speed of 130-140 kmph. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Cyclone Yaas hits Odisha coast, Bengal on high alert
Here’s how Lille sealed its fourth championship and stopped PSG from winning a record-equaling 10th in the most exciting French title race for many years. (Photo | AP)
PSG's Ligue One upset explained: How Fonte-led Lille pulled off a Leicester fairytale in France? 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp