Puducherry CM announces lockdown relief of Rs 3000 for all families in UT

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Chief minister N Rangasamy on Wednesday announced a lockdown relief of Rs 3000 for all families living in the Union Territory. “The amount will be given to alleviate the problems faced by the people during the lockdown period, Rangasamy said in a statement issued by the Chief Minister office after he took oath as an MLA.

The government has allocated Rs 105 crore for distributing the relief amount to 3,50,000 ration cardholders in the UT.

In the past few days, almost all political parties and leaders have urged the government to provide relief to the people, particularly the daily wage earners and others who are without any income due to the lockdown.

Several voluntary organisations and individuals as well as leaders of political parties have been distributing cooked food packets as well as groceries and vegetables to poor people during the lockdown period.