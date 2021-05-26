STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Stalin attacks Centre over Covid vaccine allocation, says vaccination drives 'to be conducted as peoples’ movement'

Commenting on the sudden spike in Covid cases in the Coimbatore region, Stalin said measures have been taken to control the transmission

Published: 26th May 2021 11:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2021 01:13 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister MK Stalin arrives at Secretariat for Cabinet meeting on Sunday.

Chief Minister MK Stalin (EPS | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday attacked the Centre over allocation of Covid 19 vaccine to States and said not only Tamil Nadu, but many States have faced constraints.

“To tackle the situation, the government has gone in for global bids to procure vaccines. The vaccination drive will be conducted as a people's movement,” Stalin told press reporters after launching a vaccination drive at Primary Health Centre, Nemam near Poonamalle in Thiruvallur district.

For the 18-44 age group people, 12.85 lakh vaccine doses have been received and 11.50 lakh doses are arriving and work is in full swing to vaccinate high-risk category people and workers of large industries. The government has invited global tender for procuring vaccines from foreign countries, said Stalin.

Referring to his visit to the Centre's HLL Biotech at Chengalpet, Stalin noted that the State has decided to manufacture vaccines in Tamil Nadu.

“Since DMK assumed the office of government on an average 78,000 doses of vaccine administered a day as against the 61,000 doses since the drive commenced on January 16,” Stalin said wastage of vaccine doses has brought down to one percent from six percent.

“Presently, 1.64 lakh RT-PCR tests were conducted per day as against 1.15 lakh till May 7. The State has 267 testing facilities,” added Stalin.

To a query on whether the lockdown will be extended, Stalin said the lockdown was implemented after eliciting opinions from the leaders of all parties to break the chain of spread.

“We have witnessed the benefit of the lockdown but it is not up to the satisfaction,” he said, adding that a decision on the lockdown extension will be taken after studying the gravity of the situation.

Commenting on the sudden spike in Covid cases in the Coimbatore region, Stalin said measures have been taken to control the transmission and also steps taken to increase the beds and oxygen facilities at hospitals.

On NEET for medical admission, MK Stalin said that the government’s priority is to bring the Covid 19 under control.

“After that, the government will take appropriate steps towards the national examination,”. 

Earlier, he visited the Inox plant where the medical oxygen is being manufactured and inaugurated a vaccination drive at Dalmier India Company.

