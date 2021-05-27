STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CM Stalin flags off oxygen cylinders to district hospitals

Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday flagged off imported oxygen cylinders and regulators to 18 district hospitals from the Secretariat.

Chief Minister MK Stalin flags off a vehicle containing 1400 oxygen cylinders and regulators imported by SIPCOT at the secretariat on Wednesday

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday flagged off imported oxygen cylinders and regulators to 18 district hospitals from the Secretariat. The State government has also issued orders for 1,915 oxygen cylinders, 2,380 oxygen regulators, 3,250 medical oxygen flowmeters and other equipment from various countries at a total cost of Rs 40.71 crore.

Of these, 515 cylinders, 1,780 regulators, 250 medical oxygen flowmeters have already been received. Besides, 1,400 oxygen cylinders have been imported from Singapore. The equipment have been sent to hospitals in districts, including Karur, Dharmapuri, Nilgris, Tiruvarur and Namakkal.

During the occasion, Minister for Industries Thangam Thennarasu, Minister for Rural Industries TM Anbarasan, Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu and others were present. Meanwhile, Stalin, on behalf of Kolathur constituency donated 20 oxygen concentrators to Chennai Corporation, to be used in Covid Centres.

