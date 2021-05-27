Former Congress MLA N Rajaram passes away at 82

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Former Congress MLA N Rajaram passed away on Thursday. He breathed his last at a private hospital in Chennai where he was undergoing treatment for Covid. He was 82.

Rajaram was elected from the Mannadipet constituency in 1991 by defeating former Chief minister D Ramachandran. Though he later contested as independent, he did not win.

His body was brought to Puducherry and was cremated as per Covid protocol, party sources said

Former Welfare minister and AINRC MLA P Rajavelu from Nettapakkam (SC) constituency, condoling his demise said that it was an irreparable loss to the common people. He had a good rapport with people from all walks of life and had been a good role model in public life.