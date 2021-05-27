STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu govt mulling financial aid to transgenders during lockdown

The petitioner, Grace Banu, a transgender activist of Thoothukudi in her plea stated that over 50,000 transgenders in the state have lost their livelihood due to the lockdown

Published: 27th May 2021 07:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2021 07:33 PM   |  A+A-

Transgenders

Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday informed the Madras High Court that it is considering providing Rs 4000 in financial aid to transgenders even if they do not possess a ration card.

The state's advocate general R Shumughasundaram informed the court that it will sympathetically consider the matter pertaining to transgenders and the need to possess ration cards may not stand in the way of their receiving the relief.

According to the petitioner's counsel Jayna Kothari, the transgender community has been left out of the financial aid even as they are facing a dire crisis. Also, not many of them possess ration cards to avail the scheme.

The petitioner, Grace Banu, a transgender activist of Thoothukudi in her plea stated that over 50,000 transgenders in the state have lost their livelihood due to the lockdown imposed by the state to control the spread of COVID-19.

The first bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy recorded the submissions and adjourned the plea to June 7 for the state government to file a detailed report.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu TN lockdown Transgender
India Matters
Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.
Google, Jio working closely to build affordable smartphone: Sundar Pichai
Covid-19: The villain, bats or bat lady
A doctor speaks on the intercom with a senior consultant giving an update of a patient. (Photo | AP)
Seized Covid drugs to be used in Delhi govt hospitals
A medic administers vaccine to a man in New Delhi on Wednesday | shekhar yadav
Vaccine effective against mutated variants: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said most parts of the state were affected by the cyclone and the rain it brought along. (Photo | PTI)
TNIE Explainer | Why are cyclones more frequent in India this year?
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
If Pak declares war, will states buy own tanks?: Kejriwal attacks Centre over Covid vaccine policy
Gallery
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following the 'Koode' actor's decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organised cyber-attack. Later, BJP leaders in Kerala also condemned the actor's post publicly, giving the incident a clearer political colour. However, several politicians and Prithviraj's colleagues from the film industry along with thousands of social media users have now launched a counter-campaign in support of the actor and the people of Lakshadweep.
Prithviraj vs BJP IT Cell?: 'Save Lakshadweep' campaign gets louder as Mollywood reacts to cyber-attack against actor
Cyclone Yaas pounded the beach towns in north Odisha and West Bengal as it hit the coast around 9 am on Wednesday with a wind speed of 130-140 kmph. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Cyclone Yaas hits Odisha coast
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp