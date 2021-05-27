Truckers in TN demand reopening of mechanic shops for maintenance of vehicles during lockdown

B Anbuselvan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Truckers' associations in Tamil Nadu have demanded that the state government reopen select mechanic shops for maintenance of lorries which are engaged in ferrying essential commodities during the lockdown.

The Chennai-based Tamil Nadu Lorry Owners Federation’s (TNLWF) President Murugan Venkatachalam in his representation submitted to Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu alleged that police are denying permission for mechanic shops to function despite the Union government’s approval.

“Over 20 per cent of trucks are involved in transporting essential goods such as rice, milk, gas cylinders, wheat, vegetables, flowers, fruits and other grocery items. When vehicles develop snags, we are unable to repair them owing to lack of mechanic shops,” said Venkatachalam.

After unloading the goods, during the return journey to godowns in empty trucks, drivers face a lot of hardships at the hands of police. “Police have detained truck drivers at several places and have not accepted the documents shown by the latter during the return journey,” alleged Venkatachalam.

The truck owners said drivers and mechanics have been working since last year braving COVID-19 and their family members have no social security.

“The government needs to step in to support the drivers and mechanics for the seamless transport of essential goods,” added Venaktachalam.

S Kumar, an auto mechanic at Red Hills, said mechanic repair shops can function fully only if automobile shops are also allowed to open. “Opening the workshops without spare parts will not make much difference," he said.

Transport officials said select mechanic shops have been allowed to open during the complete lockdown to carry out repair works of vehicles carrying essential goods. “The issue will be taken up with the police," said the official.