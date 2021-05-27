STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Truckers in TN demand reopening of mechanic shops for maintenance of vehicles during lockdown

Truck drivers transporting essential items face police harassment during return journeys, say truckers' associations.

Published: 27th May 2021 06:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2021 06:03 PM   |  A+A-

Bharat Benz trucks, Daimler India Trucks

For representational purposes.

By B Anbuselvan 
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Truckers' associations in Tamil Nadu have demanded that the state government reopen select mechanic shops for maintenance of lorries which are engaged in ferrying essential commodities during the lockdown.

The Chennai-based Tamil Nadu Lorry Owners Federation’s (TNLWF) President Murugan Venkatachalam in his representation submitted to Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu alleged that police are denying permission for mechanic shops to function despite the Union government’s approval.

“Over 20 per cent of trucks are involved in transporting essential goods such as rice, milk, gas cylinders, wheat, vegetables, flowers, fruits and other grocery items. When vehicles develop snags, we are unable to repair them owing to lack of mechanic shops,” said Venkatachalam.

ALSO READ: Stalin urges Modi to hand over Centre's vaccine complex in Chengalpattu to Tamil Nadu govt

After unloading the goods, during the return journey to godowns in empty trucks, drivers face a lot of hardships at the hands of police. “Police have detained truck drivers at several places and have not accepted the documents shown by the latter during the return journey,” alleged Venkatachalam.

The truck owners said drivers and mechanics have been working since last year braving COVID-19 and their family members have no social security.

“The government needs to step in to support the drivers and mechanics for the seamless transport of essential goods,” added Venaktachalam.

S Kumar, an auto mechanic at Red Hills, said mechanic repair shops can function fully only if automobile shops are also allowed to open. “Opening the workshops without spare parts will not make much difference," he said.

Transport officials said select mechanic shops have been allowed to open during the complete lockdown to carry out repair works of vehicles carrying essential goods. “The issue will be taken up with the police," said the official.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu TN lockdown
India Matters
Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.
Google, Jio working closely to build affordable smartphone: Sundar Pichai
Covid-19: The villain, bats or bat lady
A doctor speaks on the intercom with a senior consultant giving an update of a patient. (Photo | AP)
Seized Covid drugs to be used in Delhi govt hospitals
A medic administers vaccine to a man in New Delhi on Wednesday | shekhar yadav
Vaccine effective against mutated variants: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said most parts of the state were affected by the cyclone and the rain it brought along. (Photo | PTI)
TNIE Explainer | Why are cyclones more frequent in India this year?
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
If Pak declares war, will states buy own tanks?: Kejriwal attacks Centre over Covid vaccine policy
Gallery
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following the 'Koode' actor's decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organised cyber-attack. Later, BJP leaders in Kerala also condemned the actor's post publicly, giving the incident a clearer political colour. However, several politicians and Prithviraj's colleagues from the film industry along with thousands of social media users have now launched a counter-campaign in support of the actor and the people of Lakshadweep.
Prithviraj vs BJP IT Cell?: 'Save Lakshadweep' campaign gets louder as Mollywood reacts to cyber-attack against actor
Cyclone Yaas pounded the beach towns in north Odisha and West Bengal as it hit the coast around 9 am on Wednesday with a wind speed of 130-140 kmph. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Cyclone Yaas hits Odisha coast
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp