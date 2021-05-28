STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Black fungus claims five lives in Tamil Nadu?

Three succumb in Cuddalore; official confirmation awaited

Hospital, Black Fungus disease

Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VELLORE/CUDDALORE/KRISHNAGIRI: Already reeling under the impact of the pandemic, the State has been plagued by yet another epidemic — mucormycosis, commonly known as black fungus. As many as five deaths were recorded across Tamil Nadu, in the past week, reportedly due to the said infection.

In the first case, a 42-year-old man died at the Christian Medical College (CMC) in Vellore on Wednesday. The deceased was identified as K Muruganantham, a resident of Shenbakkam in Vellore, who was employed at a popular educational institute in the city. Sources said he was admitted to CMC on May 17 with irritation in eyes and a swab test showed him positive for Covid two days later. After undergoing treatment for 10 days, he died.

75 undergoing treatment for black fungus at CMC

Health officials and Vellore City Municipal Corporation, however, stated that they were yet to get a confirmation report from the hospital on mucormycosis. “We are yet to get confirmation of death due to mucormycosis,”said T Manivannan, Deputy Director of Health Services, Vellore. City Health Officer S Chitrasena also said the municipal corporation has not received a formal report yet.

Currently, 75 patients are undergoing treatment for mucormycosis at the CMC. Meanwhile, three Covid patients, hailing from Cuddalore, died reportedly due to black fungus, at government hospitals. The deceased were identified as Kannan (54) of Sethiyathoppu, Rajeswari (54) of Thattanchavady, and Ravikumar (50) of Veppur.

According to health department sources, Kannan was admitted to the Government General Hospital in Cuddalore on May 8 after testing positive for Covid. After he showed symptoms of black fungus, and his condition deteriorated, he was shifted to Rajiv Gandhi Government General hospital in Chennai.

Rajeswari, too, had tested positive and was admitted to the GH in Cuddalore on May 10, and was later found to have contracted black fungus. Meanwhile, a 37-year-old man suspected of having black fungus died at the Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital on Thursday. E Chinnaraj (37) from Jaydukottur village was admitted to the hospital earlier this week. Collector Dr Jaya Chandra Banu Reddy said there are over 13 people suspected to have mucormycosis in Krishnagiri.

