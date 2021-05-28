D Karthikeyan appointed Higher Education Secretary

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Within three days, the State government has swapped the posts of two senior IAS officers — D Karthikeyan and Dheeraj Kumar. On Tuesday, Karthikeyan was posted as Secretary to the Highways and Minor Ports Department and Dheeraj Kumar was appointed as Higher Education Secretary. However, on Thursday night, the government swapped their posts. Karthikeyan is the new Higher Education Secretary while Dheeraj Kumar will be Secretary to Highways and Minor Ports Department.

Shiv Das Meena, chairman, Central Pollution Control Board, will assume office as Secretary, Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department, while TS Jawahar, Secretary/Transport Commissioner, will take over as Secretary to Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries Department. Harmander Singh, will take over as Commissioner of Sugar. He will also function as the CMD, Tamil Nadu Sugar Corporation Limited.