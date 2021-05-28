Fifteen Amma Canteens offer free food to customers during lockdown in Coimbatore

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Fifteen Amma Canteens in Coimbatore have started offering free food to the needy from Friday.

The cost of the food offered to the public during the lockdown period will be borne by the DMK, Minister for Food and Civil Supplies R Sakkarapani and Minister for Forest K Ramachandran said in a release.

The free food will be offered in 12 Amma Canteens functioning in five zones in Coimbatore city and three in municipalities.

Apart from 12 Amma Canteens in the city limits, three are located in Mettupalayam, Pollachi and Valparai.

The release stated that each Amma Canteen records a daily footfall of around 500 people, with total customers per day in Coimbatore accounting from 7,500 to 10,000 per day.

Therefore, the ministers said per month Rs 52.5 lakh shall be spent to offer free daily food at the 15 Amma Canteens.

The food menu includes idly in the morning and sambar rice and curd rice in the afternoon.