STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Fifteen Amma Canteens offer free food to customers during lockdown in Coimbatore

The cost of the food offered to the public during the lockdown will be borne by the DMK, Minister for Food and Civil Supplies R Sakkarapani and Minister for Forest K Ramachandran said in a release

Published: 28th May 2021 03:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2021 03:49 PM   |  A+A-

People having food at an Amma canteen (File photo | P Jawahar)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Fifteen Amma Canteens in Coimbatore have started offering free food to the needy from Friday.

The cost of the food offered to the public during the lockdown period will be borne by the DMK, Minister for Food and Civil Supplies R Sakkarapani and Minister for Forest K Ramachandran said in a release.

The free food will be offered in 12 Amma Canteens functioning in five zones in Coimbatore city and three in municipalities.

ALSO READ: TN's district of concern Coimbatore needs to replicate Chennai model to contain Covid spread

Apart from 12 Amma Canteens in the city limits, three are located in Mettupalayam, Pollachi and Valparai.

The release stated that each Amma Canteen records a daily footfall of around 500 people, with total customers per day in Coimbatore accounting from 7,500 to 10,000 per day.

Therefore, the ministers said per month Rs 52.5 lakh shall be spent to offer free daily food at the 15 Amma Canteens.

The food menu includes idly in the morning and sambar rice and curd rice in the afternoon.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coimbatore Amma Canteen TN lockdown
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre)
Reality vs Rhetoric: Decoding the smear India campaign
Ministry of Home Affairs (Photo | ANI)
Centre invites petition for citizenship from non-Muslim migrants
Representational Image.
New born baby tests Covid positive despite mother being negative in UP
FM Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Rising prices are singeing Covid-battered India, Madame Finance Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representationsl purpose only (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
'Monsoon likely to reach Kerala by May 31', predicts IMD
Corona Goddess: Temple dedicated for ‘Corona Devi’ in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore
Gallery
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following the 'Koode' actor's decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell vict
Prithviraj vs BJP IT Cell?: 'Save Lakshadweep' campaign gets louder as Mollywood reacts to cyber-attack against actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp