STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

NIA arrests ISIS terror suspect near Mayiladuthurai in Tamil Nadu

A group of seven people from different parts of Tamil Nadu formed a group in Coimbatore and swore allegiance to the terrorist organisation ‘ISIS’.

Published: 28th May 2021 12:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2021 07:19 PM   |  A+A-

National Investigation Agency Logo

National Investigation Agency Logo

By Antony Fernando
Express News Service

MAYILADUTHURAI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested an ISIS terror suspect in Mayiladuthurai on Thursday night. He was wanted for a criminal conspiracy in 2018 allegedly aimed at a few leaders in Coimbatore.

The suspect who was identified as A Mohammed Ashiq, around 25 years, was nabbed in Needur near Mayiladuthurai on Thursday. He allegedly had sworn allegiance to the terror organisation Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) in 2018 and was wanted as a prime suspect for plotting to kill a few leaders in Coimbatore.

According to NIA sources, a group of seven people from different parts of Tamil Nadu formed a group in Coimbatore and swore allegiance to the terrorist organisation ‘ISIS’. They conspired to kill leaders based in Coimbatore, thereby threatening the communal harmony and the security and sovereignty of the country. 

The NIA arrested the group and booked them at the NIA Police Station in New Delhi in September 2018. Mohammed Ashiq, a native of Marakkadai in Coimbatore, was named the prime suspect in the case. The charges included unlawful assembly (IPC 143), criminal conspiracy (IPC 120B) and several sections under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967. 

The trial was initiated in the Special Court for NIA Cases in Poonamallee in Chennai and was underway in 2019. Mohammed Ashiq was allegedly released on bail. However, he failed to appear at the following hearings. The  Special Court had, therefore, initiated a nonbailable warrant against him.

According to police sources, Mohammed Ashiq came to Mayiladuthurai months ago. He was working in a broiler shop in Needur.

The NIA had received information about Mohammed Ashiq’s whereabouts and approached Mayiladuthurai District Police for assistance. A team of NIA officials, accompanied by the local police personnel, raided the broiler shop and arrested Mohammed Ashiq around 9 pm on Thursday. 

The NIA investigated Mohammed Ashiq briefly and took him to Chennai. The police said that he is likely to be produced in NIA Special Court again.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
National Investigation Agency NIA ISIS terror suspect criminal conspiracy case Mayiladuthurai Tamil Nadu
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre)
Reality vs Rhetoric: Decoding the smear India campaign
Ministry of Home Affairs (Photo | ANI)
Centre invites petition for citizenship from non-Muslim migrants
Representational Image.
New born baby tests Covid positive despite mother being negative in UP
FM Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Rising prices are singeing Covid-battered India, Madame Finance Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representationsl purpose only (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
'Monsoon likely to reach Kerala by May 31', predicts IMD
Corona Goddess: Temple dedicated for ‘Corona Devi’ in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore
Gallery
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following the 'Koode' actor's decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell vict
Prithviraj vs BJP IT Cell?: 'Save Lakshadweep' campaign gets louder as Mollywood reacts to cyber-attack against actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp