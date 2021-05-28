STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tamil Nadu CM extends complete lockdown in state till 6 am on June 7

Supply of vegetables and fruits will continue through government departments while groceries will be sold through vehicles or push carts in association with local grocery shops

Chennai wears a deserted look due to the complete lockdown.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday extended the ongoing complete lockdown in the state by one more week till 6 am on June 7.

Supply of vegetables and fruits will continue through government departments while groceries will be sold through vehicles or push carts in association with local grocery shops. Besides, delivery of groceries at the doorsteps of the customers for orders taken over the telephone and online is allowed between 7 am and 6 pm.

The Chief Minister, in a statement here, said with a view to reducing the difficulties faced by the public, COVID-19 relief kits containing 13 grocery items will be supplied to all rice cardholders in the state free of cost during the month of June.  

The Chief Minister appealed to the public not to step out of their homes unnecessarily since the complete lockdown is in force across the state to contain COVID-19.

