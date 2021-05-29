After Coimbatore, Virudhunagar sees sharp increase in Covid caseload

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: The district stands second, next to Coimbatore, in the increase of the absolute number of Covid cases in a week. Virudhunagar has recorded 403 cases more than the number of cases recorded at the start of the week.

Also, Virudhunagar is one of the 19 districts in the State with a positivity rate of more than 20 per cent, according to data accessed by TNIE from the district administration. According to the data, the district recorded 795 cases on May 20 and 1,198 on May 26, which is an increase of 51 per cent within a period of seven days.

Further, of the 11 districts in Tamil Nadu that has reported a difference of more than 100 cases in a week, Virudhunagar stands at the second place. Comparing the number of active cases on May 10 to that of May 24, there is an absolute increase of 3,693 cases (183 per cent increase), making Virudhunagar the second among the ten southern districts in the increase of absolute number of active cases, next to Kanniyakumari.

Based on the positivity rate registered between May 19 and 25, Virudhunagar (21.1%) is one of the 19 districts in the State registering a positivity rate of more than 20 per cent. The positivity rate of the district for the month of May (up to May 26) is 18.54 per cent. After recording a peak positivity rate of 33.5 per cent on May 9, the positivity rate hovered at around 20 per cent for most part of May, increasing over the past weeks.

However, a continuous downward trend in the positivity rate is seen since May 18. Sources from the health department said that the cases can be brought down with aggressive testing, in addition to rapid vaccination. According to the data, it can be seen that the lowest positivity rate (since May 1) is recorded on May 23 - 8 per cent - which is also the day the highest number of tests has been taken since May 1 (5,727).

Further, seven Covid maternal deaths had been reported as of May 26. A total of 528 antenatal and postnatal mothers tested positive for Covid as of May 26. As of May 25, there are 121 containment zones in the district, 95 of which falls in rural areas and 26 in urban areas. Further, of the total 2,347 rural habitations, 1,214 are affected and 1,133 are free from the disease.