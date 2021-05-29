STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

BJP MLAs, Former CM Namassivayam approach Nadda, after Rangasamy continues to remain evasive on induction of ministers

On behalf of the Puducherry BJP, the two leaders expressed the need for immediate assistance to all those affected by the disease and those who lost their livelihood.

Published: 29th May 2021 10:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2021 10:24 PM   |  A+A-

N Rangasamy is set to be sworn in as the Chief Minister of Puducherry.

Puducherry CM N Rangasamy (Photo| EPS)

By Debjani Dutta
Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: As the impasse over the induction of ministers continues in Puducherry, with the Chief Minister N Rangasamy not responding to BJP ‘s demands, two BJP MLAs, former Chief Minister A Namassivayam and Embalam R Selvam approached the party's National President J P Nadda at New Delhi and discussed the issue and the next course of action.

According to information released by the two MLAs, Nadda inquired about the current political situation in Puducherry and the plight of the people affected by the corona disease, and the steps that have been taken by the government to ameliorate the situation. On behalf of the Puducherry BJP, the two leaders expressed the need for immediate assistance to all those affected by the disease and those who lost their livelihood.

It has been 22 days since N Rangasamy was sworn in as Chief Minister of the AINRC-BJP alliance government in the UT. But the induction of ministers was postponed for a later date since both the parties were not in tune.

Particularly since the BJP wanted one of its ministers to be made Deputy Chief minister and Rangasamy maintaining that he was not sure whether there was such a provision for the UT. Another bone of contention is the post of Speaker of the Legislative Assembly, which the BJP is seeking.

In the meantime, the Chief minister got infected by Covid just two days after assuming charge and remained hospitalized for eight days in a Chennai hospital, before returning to Puducherry and remaining in quarantine for another 10 days.

While the BJP expected him to discuss over the phone, after he became okay, he did not. Now after he resumed work, he continued to maintain silence. Though the BJP expected him to communicate and have discussions, Rangasamy chose to maintain a stoic silence in this regard, driving the message that the BJP’s demands were not acceptable to him. He would rather give two ministers and a Deputy Speaker to BJP, keeping the three minister posts and the Speaker post for his party, AINRC sources said.

The BJP observer Nirmal Kumar Surana on the other hand maintained that the Chief Minister should act as per the ''understanding'' the two parties had prior to his becoming the Chief minister.

With nothing moving, Namassivayam, the aspirant for the Deputy Chief minister’s post along with party Vice President and MLA Embalam Selvam decided to approach the national President.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
N Rangasamy A Namassivayam Embalam R Selvam J P Nadda Puducherry BJP BJP MLA
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre)
Reality vs Rhetoric: Decoding the smear India campaign
Ministry of Home Affairs (Photo | ANI)
Centre invites petition for citizenship from non-Muslim migrants
Representational Image.
New born baby tests Covid positive despite mother being negative in UP
FM Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Rising prices are singeing Covid-battered India, Madame Finance Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representationsl purpose only (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
'Monsoon likely to reach Kerala by May 31', predicts IMD
Corona Goddess: Temple dedicated for ‘Corona Devi’ in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore
Gallery
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following the 'Koode' actor's decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell vict
Prithviraj vs BJP IT Cell?: 'Save Lakshadweep' campaign gets louder as Mollywood reacts to cyber-attack against actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp