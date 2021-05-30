STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Oxygen Express delivers 2114.21 MT liquid medical O2 to Kerala, Tamil Nadu

Three Oxygen Express trains have so delivered 380.2MT of Oxygen to Kerala, a railway statement said here on Saturday.

Published: 30th May 2021 01:22 PM

Oxygen Express that departed from Rourkela in 6 tankers arrived in at Madukkarai near Coimbatore

Oxygen Express that departed from Rourkela in 6 tankers arrived in at Madukkarai near Coimbatore on Thursday. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Southern Railway has delivered 2114.21 Metric Tonnes of Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) to Tamil Nadu and Keralathrough 32 ''Oxygen Express'' trains to help these states tide over the difficulties in supply during the second wave of the pandemic. 

Three Oxygen Express trains have so delivered 380.2MT of Oxygen to Kerala, a railway statement said here on Saturday. All the three rakes were offloaded at Vallarpadam Container Terminal in Kochi. The third Oxygen Express, loaded at Rourkela (Odisha) for the Vallarpadam Container Terminal, arrived at the destination on May 27, it said. Meanwhile, as many as 29 loaded Oxygen Express trains have so far delivered 1734.01 MT of LMO to Tamil Nadu. 

The last two Oxygen Express trains from Rourkela reached the state with 116.85 MT of the life saving gas on May 29, it said. Indian Railways has delivered more than 20,770 MT of LMO in more than 1237 tankers to various states across the country. As many as305 Oxygen Expresses have completed their journey so far and brought relief to various states. 

A total of 614 MT of Oxygen has been offloaded in Maharashtra, nearly 3731 MT in Uttar Pradesh, 656 MT in Madhya Pradesh, 5327 MT in Delhi, 1967 MT in Haryana, 98 MT in Rajasthan, 1994 MT in Karnataka, 320 MT in Uttarakhand, 1734.01 MT in Tamil Nadu, 1668 MT in Andhra Pradesh, 225 MT in Punjab, 380.2 MT in Kerala, 1770 MT in Telangana, 38 MT in Jharkhand and 240 MT in Assam, it said. Running on the high priority Green Corridor, with the highest sense of urgency,Railways is creating new standards and unprecedented benchmarks in running of Oxygen Express Freight Trains, the statement added.

Comments

