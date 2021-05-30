STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Private hospital charges Rs 1 lakh for two days of Covid treatment in Madurai

The 49-year-old patient was admitted at the hospital on May 12 and discharged on May 14. The hospitalisation charges for the patient have been summed up to Rs 1,00.356

Published: 30th May 2021 03:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2021 04:04 PM   |  A+A-

The bill by the private hospital in Madurai (Photo | Special arrangement)

By Shobana Radhakrishnan
Express News Service

MADURAI: A private hospital at Chinnachokkikulam in the city has allegedly charged over Rs 1 lakh for two days of hospitalisation for a Covid patient.

The 49-year-old patient was admitted at the hospital on May 12 and discharged on May 14. The hospitalisation charges for the patient have been summed up to Rs 1,00.356

The following are break-up of the hospital bill that surfaced in social media.

  • Visiting consulting charges - Rs 15,000
  • Room rent charges - Rs 15,000
  • Nursing charges - Rs 13,500
  • Doctor Fee - Rs 25,000
  • Disposable charges - Rs 13,000
  • Pharmacy - Rs 10,856
  • Lab - Rs 4,500
  • Food - Rs 3'500
  • Total - Rs 1,00,356

Besides, the bill mentions the patient -- Kanimatchi -- as male. 

According to hospital sources, the patient was tested positive and had lung involvement as per the CT reports. She was admitted for two days at the hospital as mentioned in the bill and was given oxygen support. "As we did not have stock of the antiviral drug Remdesivir, which was used in the treatment of Covid back then, we asked the patients' family to purchase it from outside. They urged us to procure it for her. 

ALSO READ | Can radiation therapy cut Covid patients’ oxygen demand by half?

"As we were unable to find the medicine across the State, they volunteered to discharge the patient. They were angry at us as we failed to get her the medicine. The hospital bill was releasd after a fortnight time," said the hospital sources, adding that they were not charging exorbitantly and have proper records for all the drugs and medications administered on her during the treatment.

The hospital further clarified that the mention of sex as male was a typographical error. "As per our admission records, the patient's name is Kala. At the time of discharge, the family members sought the bill in the name of Mrs Kanimatchi saying her name was Kanimatchi alias Kala," the source added. 

Family members of other Covid patients, who were also treated at the same hospital, also alleged that the hospital administration demanded a deposit of Rs 2 lakh for the admission.

Responding to the tweet, Finance Minister PTR Palanivel Thiagarajan said that he has urged the collector S Aneesh Sekhar to immediately look into the issue. The collector told TNIE that an investigation was underway and an appropriate action would be taken following the investigation.

The hospital authorities were also called in for the enquiry on Sunday morning. 

The collector further said a meeting with the representatives of private hospitals with regard to compliance of Covid treatment charges is to be held on Monday. 

For complaints on the same, the public could reach out to the district administration by dialing 0452-2530104,  0452-2530106, 0452-2530107 or 9597176061.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
private hospital TN covid treatment Covid treatment charges Madurai private hospitals
India Matters
Representational Image. (File | AP)
'No credible natural ancestor': Study says Chinese scientists created Covid in lab
A medic wearing a PPE kit collects a swab sample of a woman for the COVID-19 test. (Photo| ANI)
117 districts classified as 'aspirational' show poor performance in fighting Covid
A medic inoculates a dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a disabled man in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
India reports 1.52 lakh fresh Covid cases in 24 hours, lowest in 50 days
Medics wearing PPE check a COVID-19 patient upon her arrival at LNJP hospital, in New Delhi, Sunday, May 16, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Month-long complications post Covid make road to recovery longer

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Deena Dayalan
    Outrageous! Hospital's license should be cancelled.
    13 hours ago reply
Videos
Anti-coup protesters shout slogan with a banner reading ''Carry on revolution! We do not accept as the military slave,'' in Kamayut township of Yangon, Myanmar. (Photo | AP)
Myanmar: Millions face hunger as military coup paralyses economy
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Delhi CM will continue to demand COVID-19 vaccines despite attack by BJP: Deputy CM Manish Sisodia
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp