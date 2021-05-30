Private hospital charges Rs 1 lakh for two days of Covid treatment in Madurai

Shobana Radhakrishnan By

Express News Service

MADURAI: A private hospital at Chinnachokkikulam in the city has allegedly charged over Rs 1 lakh for two days of hospitalisation for a Covid patient.

The 49-year-old patient was admitted at the hospital on May 12 and discharged on May 14. The hospitalisation charges for the patient have been summed up to Rs 1,00.356

The following are break-up of the hospital bill that surfaced in social media.

Visiting consulting charges - Rs 15,000

Room rent charges - Rs 15,000

Nursing charges - Rs 13,500

Doctor Fee - Rs 25,000

Disposable charges - Rs 13,000

Pharmacy - Rs 10,856

Lab - Rs 4,500

Food - Rs 3'500

Total - Rs 1,00,356

Besides, the bill mentions the patient -- Kanimatchi -- as male.

According to hospital sources, the patient was tested positive and had lung involvement as per the CT reports. She was admitted for two days at the hospital as mentioned in the bill and was given oxygen support. "As we did not have stock of the antiviral drug Remdesivir, which was used in the treatment of Covid back then, we asked the patients' family to purchase it from outside. They urged us to procure it for her.

ALSO READ | Can radiation therapy cut Covid patients’ oxygen demand by half?

"As we were unable to find the medicine across the State, they volunteered to discharge the patient. They were angry at us as we failed to get her the medicine. The hospital bill was releasd after a fortnight time," said the hospital sources, adding that they were not charging exorbitantly and have proper records for all the drugs and medications administered on her during the treatment.

The hospital further clarified that the mention of sex as male was a typographical error. "As per our admission records, the patient's name is Kala. At the time of discharge, the family members sought the bill in the name of Mrs Kanimatchi saying her name was Kanimatchi alias Kala," the source added.

Family members of other Covid patients, who were also treated at the same hospital, also alleged that the hospital administration demanded a deposit of Rs 2 lakh for the admission.

Responding to the tweet, Finance Minister PTR Palanivel Thiagarajan said that he has urged the collector S Aneesh Sekhar to immediately look into the issue. The collector told TNIE that an investigation was underway and an appropriate action would be taken following the investigation.

The hospital authorities were also called in for the enquiry on Sunday morning.

The collector further said a meeting with the representatives of private hospitals with regard to compliance of Covid treatment charges is to be held on Monday.

For complaints on the same, the public could reach out to the district administration by dialing 0452-2530104, 0452-2530106, 0452-2530107 or 9597176061.