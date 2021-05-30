STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Sasikala hints at returning to active politics in viral audio clip

In an audio clip of an phone conversation between Sasikala and one of the party cadres, which has gone viral on social media, the leader is heard confirming her plans of her return in the politics.

Published: 30th May 2021 02:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2021 02:37 PM   |  A+A-

VK Sasikala

VK Sasikala. (File photo |EPS)

By ANI

CHENNAI: Expelled AIADMK leader VK Sasikala has dropped enough hints of returning to active politics after the Covid pandemic gets over.

In an audio clip of an phone conversation between Sasikala and one of the party cadres, which has gone viral on social media, the leader is heard confirming her plans of her return in the politics.

This follows after AIADMK lost the power in Tamil Nadu elections to DMK.

The phone call has been verified by Janarthanan, the personal assistant for AMMK general secretary TTV Dinakaran.

"Do not worry, surely will sort out the party things. All be brave ok. Once corona pandemic ends, I will come," Sasikala is heard telling the cadre during the phone call. "We will be behind you Amma," the cadre is heard replying to her.

Earlier in March, the Expelled AIADMK leader has announced her retirement from politics and issued a statement saying that she will 'set herself apart from politics'.

ALSO READ | How did AIADMK rise up from the 2019 decimation?

The former aide of Jayalalithaa, then in her statement said "I set myself apart from politics and pray for the golden rule of my Goddess Akka (Jayalalithaa). I will continue to pray for her vision always."

Sasikala had been staying in Chennai's T Nagar area after returning to the city in February following the completion of her four-year prison sentence in a disproportionate assets case.

The former AIADMK leader was discharged on January 31 from Bengaluru's Victoria hospital where she was undergoing Covid treatment. She was officially released from judicial custody on January 27 after completing her four-year prison sentence in a disproportionate assets case.

In 2019, the Income Tax Department had attached properties worth Rs 1,600 crores belonging to her under the provisions of the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act.

After the demise of Jayalalithaa in December 2016, Sasikala was elected General Secretary of the AIADMK. She had handed over the control of the party to nephew Dhinkaran after being convicted in the disproportionate assets case in February 2017.

Edappadi Palaniswami was made CM with her backing but Sasikala was removed after a rival faction led by O Panneerselvam, who had rebelled against Sasikala merged with the Palaniswami faction. Both Sasikala and Dhinakaran were removed in September 2017.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sasikala AIADMK
India Matters
Representational Image. (File | AP)
'No credible natural ancestor': Study says Chinese scientists created Covid in lab
A medic wearing a PPE kit collects a swab sample of a woman for the COVID-19 test. (Photo| ANI)
117 districts classified as 'aspirational' show poor performance in fighting Covid
A medic inoculates a dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a disabled man in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
India reports 1.52 lakh fresh Covid cases in 24 hours, lowest in 50 days
Medics wearing PPE check a COVID-19 patient upon her arrival at LNJP hospital, in New Delhi, Sunday, May 16, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Month-long complications post Covid make road to recovery longer

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • RAJARAMAN.V.
    Who will support in a faction ridden defeated party and how voters elect the corrupted Sasikala. AIADMK is already gasping for oxygen and certainly the party will die !
    1 day ago reply
Videos
Anti-coup protesters shout slogan with a banner reading ''Carry on revolution! We do not accept as the military slave,'' in Kamayut township of Yangon, Myanmar. (Photo | AP)
Myanmar: Millions face hunger as military coup paralyses economy
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Delhi CM will continue to demand COVID-19 vaccines despite attack by BJP: Deputy CM Manish Sisodia
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp