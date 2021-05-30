Stalin announces relief for crop loss due to cyclone Yaas

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Pointing out that loss of lives has been avoided due to precautionary steps taken by the State government to face cyclone Yaas, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday announced compensation for the loss of standing crops and hutments damaged due to heavy rains in Kanyakumari district.

The Chief Minister, in a statement here, said Rs 5,000 would be given as compensation to each of the fully damaged thatched house while Rs 4,100 would be given to each of the partially damaged thatched house in Kanyakumari district.

He said Rs 20,000 per hectare would be given as input subsidy for rainfed, assured irrigated paddy crops and other assured crops. Similarly, the input subsidy for all rainfed crops (except rainfed paddy) would be Rs 10,000. Also for perennial crops, Rs 25,000 per hectare would be given as the input subsidy. “I have directed the officials to pay the compensation amount to the affected people at the earliest,” the Chief Minister added.

Stalin said due to heavy rains, there were floods in Thamirabarani, Valliyar and Pazhayar rivers resulting in increase of storage levels in Chithar I and Chithar II and Mambalathuraiyar dams. The floods have entered residential areas and played havoc for agricultural and horticultural crops. In all, 238 thatched houses have been damaged while standing crops in 35 hectares have been damaged. As per the preliminary reports, standing agricultural and horticultural crops in 373 hectares are under flood water as of now.

The Chief Minister also directed that the damages caused to the infrastructure facilities in various departments should be assessed at the earliest and a report should be sent to the government at the earliest. In Kanyakumari district, 767 persons have been given shelter in 16 relief camps and all basic amenities were provided to them.