40-year-old dies of black fungus in Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli

Published: 31st May 2021 04:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2021 04:18 AM   |  A+A-

Black Fungus

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI:  A 40-year-old woman died of Mucormycosis (black fungus) at the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital on Sunday. 

Authorities at the TvMCH said that the deceased, a resident of Thoothukudi district, was admitted to the hospital with black fungus after she recovered of Covid-19 from a private hospital. 

“We put all our efforts to save her. However, she died not responding to treatment. Another eight patients with the black fungus are undergoing treatment at the hospital. Six of those patients were treated for Covid-19 at different private hospitals and two others took home-treatment,” said an authority wishing anonymity.

Sources stated that the doctors of Ophthalmology, ENT and General Medicine departments are rendering special attention to save all the eight patients.

“We need a multi-disciplinary approach to treat patients with black fungus,” he added. He claimed that treatment for the Covid-19 in the private hospitals could be the reason for the black fungus on the recovered patients.

