Awareness on black fungus symptoms being created for early detection: Puducherry LG

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry Lt Governor Tamilisai Sounderarajan on Monday said that awareness was being created on the symptoms of black fungus (mucormycosis) among the public for early detection.

“Black fungus disease has been declared a notified disease under the Epidemic Act and the government is doing all that is necessary to create awareness among the public,” she said.

Talking to newspersons on the sidelines of a function after handing over the medical equipment including ventilators received from the central government to the Puducherry health department, the LG said as many as 30 persons from Tamil Nadu are presently taking treatment for black fungus in Jipmer. Since people are not aware of the disease, they are approaching hospitals only after it gets worse and that is the cause of the death of Ezhilarasi at Jipmer on Monday, she said.

So far, 40 patients have contracted black fungus in Puducherry and two of them have succumbed to the disease, said Health Secretary Dr T Arun. People who have been treated for Covid-19 can have their blood sugar levels checked and medications taken to keep their blood sugar levels stable, he said. Oxygen users at home should use only purified water.

It is not a disease that spreads from one person to another. In people with coronavirus disease, the impact of the disease is exacerbated by damage to the blood vessels in the body. The disease occurs in people who take steroid pills without a doctor's prescription, he said.

People recovering from coronavirus should consult a doctor immediately if they experience any symptoms such as headache, nasal congestion, black mucus, black spots in the nose and mouth area, pain or swelling in the eyes, double vision, toothache, or tooth decay. The disease can be completely cured if diagnosed and treated at an early stag, he said. If left untreated, the black fungus could spread to other parts of the body through the nose and cause death.

The Lt Governor said Puducherry is having adequate stock of vaccines and further requisitions has been made with Serum Institute. She urged people to voluntarily come forward and get vaccinated.

The daily Covid cases in Puducherry have seen a sharp decline. On Monday, the number of reported cases in Puducherry declined to 627 and the number of deaths was 18.

The Puducherry administration is taking all steps to provide protection to the people here. The administration has made sure of availability of adequate stock of medicines for corona treatment and will take stern action against those who either hoard the medicines or sell it at premium costs.

The Lt Governor who administered the pledge on "anti-tobacco day" on Monday said that people should avoid consuming tobacco products in any form as they affect the lungs. The government will take necessary steps to create a tobacco free environment in government offices, she added.