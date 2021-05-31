STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ranipet SP releases second poem, this time for awareness on COVID-19 vaccination

"It will be played in places across the district to create awareness among the public and encourage them to take the vaccine so as to control the infection and thereby save lives," Sivakumar said

Published: 31st May 2021 06:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2021 06:54 PM   |  A+A-

Ranipet SP R Sivakumar releases a song penned for creating awareness on the COVID-19 vaccine (Photo | Special arrangement)

By Express News Service

RANIPET: Close on the heels of releasing a video version of a song for creating awareness on the dreaded COVID-19, Ranipet SP R Sivakumar has now released a second one for encouraging the public to take the vaccine which seems to be the only way out to escape the clutches of the pandemic.

Music composer R Krish has re-created the lyrics with catchy visuals, including Tamil Nadu Chief Minister taking the jab, to drive home the message to take the inoculation.

It was released at a function held in the Ranipet district police office on Monday. LR Jagadeesan of Kanisha Collections, Arcot, has produced the video song.

“The video version has been released today. It will be played in places across the district to create awareness among the public and encourage them to take the vaccine so as to control the viral infection and thereby save lives,” Sivakumar said.

At the outset, the song stresses the need for taking the vaccination for well-being, health, physical strength and long life.

The verse cautions the public that there is no meaning in lamenting if quarantined after contracting the virus or mourning after the loss of a loved one.

It ends with the proverbial ‘prevention is better than cure’ and points out the stark reality that no specific medicine has so far been invented to treat the infection, so taking the vaccine is the only way to be protected.

Sivakumar, who has been writing songs and poems, recently released his COVID awareness song which is being played on screens mounted on mini goods vehicles that move into localities across the district.

