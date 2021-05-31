Southern Railway extends cancellation of trains

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Southern Railway has extended the cancellation of trains owing to poor patronage.

In a statement on Sunday the Railway said, Train no 02077 Chennai Central - Vijayawada special and Train no 02078 Vijayawada - Chennai Central special are cancelled between June 2 and 14.

Similarly, Train no 06073 Chennai - Sai P Nilayam special has been cancelled from June 4 till 11 and Train no 06074 Sai P Nilayam - Chennai Central special is also cancelled between June 5 and June 12. Train no 06057 Chennai Central - Tirupati special and Train no 06008 Tirupati - Chennai Central special is cancelled from June 1st till 15.