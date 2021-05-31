STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Survey to find dropouts in Tamil Nadu; TNPSC postpones tests, interviews

This would be the third survey Tamil Nadu government will conduct after schools closed in March 2020 owing to Covid-19.

Published: 31st May 2021 03:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2021 03:45 AM

Image used for representational purposes only (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Centre asked states to conduct a door-to-door survey by June 30 to identify out-of-school children and prepare an action plan for their enrolment.

This would be the third survey Tamil Nadu government will conduct after schools closed in March 2020 owing to Covid-19. The aim of the exercise will be to identify children who do not go to schools or dropped out between ages 6 and 18, and all disabled children under 18 years of age. Children thus identified will be reintegrated and enrolled into the education system appropriately, as mandated under the Right to Education (RTE) Act.

While admissions into government and other schools in Tamil Nadu started in May, it was quickly suspended due to the lockdown. Barring those in Class IX and above, most students have not set foot in schools for over a year now.

TNPSC postpones tests, interviews due to lockdown

Due to the lockdown, the TNPSC has postponed an oral test for the post of Motor Vehicle Inspector (Grade-II). New dates will be announced later. Counselling dates for the posts of Assistant Electrical Inspector, Assistant Engineer (Electrical-PWD), and Assistant Director of Industrial Safety and Health will also be announced later. Departmental Tests Examinations (May 2021), scheduled from June 22, have been postponed. 

