10% of patients who recovered from Covid had persistent symptoms for months: Puducherry study

Debjani Dutta By

Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Ten percent of patients in Puducherry who recovered from Covid-19 had persistent symptoms even three months after their recovery, according to a study titled "Post recovery symptoms and rehabilitation needs among Covid-19 survivors in Puducherry, India, 2020" conducted by the Puducherry Health Department.

The findings were presented virtually in the 10th Southeast Asia and Western Pacific Biregional TEPHINET scientific conference, being held in Taiwan from November 1-4. The presentation was done on Monday by Dr L Ravivarman, principal investigator of the study, and co-authors Dr Manikandanesan, Dr J Ramesh, Dr G Sriramulu, Director, and Dr T Arun, Secretary of the Health Department.

The study held among 972 people who had recovered from Covid-19 revealed that 10 percent of these patients had some persistent symptoms even three months after recovery. Cough, mental disturbance, fatigue, weight loss and breathlessness were the common post-Covid symptoms observed.

Patients with pre-existing diabetes and symptoms like sore throat, breathlessness and body ache during Covid-19 treatment were more prone for post-Covid symptoms. Patients who were under hospital admission and on oxygen support were more susceptible, the study observed.

The Health Department has also recently commenced a dedicated health research wing under the state surveillance unit to conduct and oversee research activities related to health in the Union territory. The research wing is conducting research work in collaboration with national and international health agencies, said Dr Ravivarman.