Cinema theatres in Pondy allowed at full capacity

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: With Deepavali around the corner and a decline in Covid-19 cases, cinemas, theatres and multiplexes in Puducherry have been permitted to operate at full capacity up to 12.30 am.

According to a lockdown relaxation order issued by the Puducherry State Disaster Management Authority on October 30, to come into effect from October 31 to 15 November, theatres can run at full capacity by strictly following norms.

At present, theatres are operating at 50 per cent capacity. While there is currently a night curfew from 11 pm to 5 am in the Union Territory, it has been relaxed for the sale and purchase of materials and goods required for the celebration of festival.

Temple functions like the Soorasamharan or other festivals that is normally performed in the Union Territory are also allowed, according to the recent relaxation in norms. Already, all places of worship and religious institutions are open for the public for darshans upto 10 pm. Marriages have also been permitted in religious institutions but with a maximum of 251 members at any point of time.