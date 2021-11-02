STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Madras HC bats for free darshan in temples

The Madras High Court has said paid darshan should not be allowed in temples because middlemen have no business to do between devotees and deities.

Published: 02nd November 2021 05:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2021 05:29 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

Madras High Court

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has said paid darshan should not be allowed in temples because middlemen have no business to do between devotees and deities.

Hearing a batch of petitions on various issues concerning temples administered by the Tamil Nadu Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) department on Monday, a division bench comprising Justices R Mahadevan and PD Audikesavalu said, “Everyone should be treated equally before God. There shouldn’t be any middlemen acting between the devotees and the God.”

It directed a petitioner, Rangarajan Narasimhan, of Tiruchy, who had orally complained about the prevalence of paid darshan at the Srirangam temple in Tiruchy, to file a petition regarding the matter. The bench also asked the government to submit a report indicating steps to regulate such darshan.

In another petition, filed by one Radhakrishnan, the court ordered the State government to submit a detailed report on the arrears of rentals lessees owe the HR&CE department. “We should know the exact amount of district-wise arrears, and cases pending before civil courts,” the bench stated.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
70% of organisations likely to opt for long-term hybrid model: Survey
Cardiologists see huge rush of patients after Puneeth Rajkumar's untimely demise
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Deepavali must be about lights, not sound and smoke
Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli (L) warms up with Rishabh Pant during a training session. (Photo | AP)
Arabian nightmare: Reasons behind India's derailment at ICC T20 World Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp