Over 24k voters added to rolls post TN Assembly elections

CHENNAI: As many as 24,576 voters have been included in the electoral list after the general election conducted on April 6. As per the draft electoral rolls published on Monday, the total number of electorate in the State is 6,28,94,531, including 3,09,17,667 male and 3,19,69,522 female voters. There are 7,342 third gender voters in the list. The State had 6,28,69,955 voters in the final electoral rolls for the Assembly elections conducted five months ago.

Sholinganallur Assembly constituency in Chengalpattu district has the highest number of electors — 7,00,048, including 3,50,614 men, 3,49,325 women, and 109 third gender voters. Similarly, Harbour constituency had the lowest number of voters numbering 1,76,679, revealed an official statement.

On November 13, 14, 27 and 28, special camps will be conducted for inclusion, deletion, modification, and transposition of entries in the electoral rolls at polling stations. For inclusion, proof of address and age should be submitted, along with the form. Proof of age is compulsory for applicants below 25 years of age. An application can also be submitted through www.nvsp.in, https://voterportal.eci.gov.in and Voter Helpline mobile app, said the statement. For quality improvement of the electoral roll, applicants have been advised to paste/upload a colour photograph of 200 dpi resolution.

As for inclusion of Indian citizens living abroad, form 6A should be submitted directly to the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) concerned or sent by post to the ERO. If form 6A is submitted in person, the application should be accompanied by a photocopy of the relevant pages of the passport containing the photograph and all other particulars of the applicant and the page containing the valid visa endorsement. The original passport will be verified and returned immediately, added the statement.

Corpn releases draft electoral roll

Voters in city may check their own names and details or those of their family members in the draft electoral roll that has been put up in zonal offices 4,5,6,8,9,10,13 or at the polling booths. Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi released the draft electoral roll on Monday

Voters may check for their details and may apply for inclusions, deletions, modifications, including change of addresses, by contacting the respective enrollment officers or corporation zonal officers on any working day from Nov 1 to Nov 30

For making these changes, special camps are to be held on Nov 13,14, 27, and 28 at the polling booths where these revisions or inclusions may be made, according to a statement from the corporation. This may also be done online through www.nvsp.in