STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

88 government school students in Madurai clear NEET 

This year, as many as 288 government school students, 214 government-aided school students and two NEET repeaters from Madurai district appeared for the test held on September 12.

Published: 03rd November 2021 10:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2021 10:53 AM   |  A+A-

board exams, students

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: In a significant improvement over previous years' figures, a total of 88 students from government schools have cleared the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) from the district this year. Avvai Corporation Girls Higher Secondary student BR Priyanka scored 414 marks and finished top among the government school students in the district.

This year, as many as 288 government school students, 214 government-aided school students and two NEET repeaters from Madurai district appeared for the test held on September 12. Speaking to TNIE, Chief Educational Officer R Swaminathan said, "Total 508 students received the School Education department's e-box coaching classes. For the first time in the State, we held three model exams for the students. This helped them overcome fear or stress."

"To help more candidates from the district secure medical seats under the 7.5 internal reservation for government school students in government schools, we admitted more students for the e-box coaching this year, frequently interacted with them, conducted online model exams, and distributed study materials," Swaminathan said.

District Coordinator for NEET S Venniladevi noted that among the 88 qualified students, 55 would be eligible to avail the internal reservation. "Last year, only 21 students were eligible for the reservation. This year the number has increased, and when the data of NEET repeaters is also released, the number might further increase to 60," she said.

NEET achievers from govt schools in Madurai district

I place: B R Priyanka - Avvai Corporation Girls Higher Secondary School- 414 marks/720

II place: Harish Kumar - Government Higher Secondary School, Elumalai - 373

III place: Asika Rani - EVRN Corporation Girls Higher Secondary School - 351

Marks secured Number of students
400 and above 1
400 to 300 3
300 to 250 4
250 to 200 5
200 to 150  16
150 to 108  59
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madurai students NEET NEET clearance
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
70% of organisations likely to opt for long-term hybrid model: Survey
Puneeth Rajkumar
Cardiologists see huge rush of patients after Puneeth Rajkumar's untimely demise
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Deepavali must be about lights, not sound and smoke
Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli (L) warms up with Rishabh Pant during a training session. (Photo | AP)
Arabian nightmare: Reasons behind India's derailment at ICC T20 World Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp