88 government school students in Madurai clear NEET 

By Express News Service

MADURAI: In a significant improvement over previous years' figures, a total of 88 students from government schools have cleared the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) from the district this year. Avvai Corporation Girls Higher Secondary student BR Priyanka scored 414 marks and finished top among the government school students in the district.

This year, as many as 288 government school students, 214 government-aided school students and two NEET repeaters from Madurai district appeared for the test held on September 12. Speaking to TNIE, Chief Educational Officer R Swaminathan said, "Total 508 students received the School Education department's e-box coaching classes. For the first time in the State, we held three model exams for the students. This helped them overcome fear or stress."

"To help more candidates from the district secure medical seats under the 7.5 internal reservation for government school students in government schools, we admitted more students for the e-box coaching this year, frequently interacted with them, conducted online model exams, and distributed study materials," Swaminathan said.

District Coordinator for NEET S Venniladevi noted that among the 88 qualified students, 55 would be eligible to avail the internal reservation. "Last year, only 21 students were eligible for the reservation. This year the number has increased, and when the data of NEET repeaters is also released, the number might further increase to 60," she said.

NEET achievers from govt schools in Madurai district

I place: B R Priyanka - Avvai Corporation Girls Higher Secondary School- 414 marks/720

II place: Harish Kumar - Government Higher Secondary School, Elumalai - 373

III place: Asika Rani - EVRN Corporation Girls Higher Secondary School - 351