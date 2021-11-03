Erode: Robbers cut off woman’s earlobe

By Express News Service

ERODE: Police are on the lookout for two youngsters who allegedly cut off an elderly woman’s earlobe to steal her earring near Kanchikovil. According to police, the incident happened when Sellammal (65) was grazing her cattle.

Two youngsters came on a two-wheeler, stopped near her and asked for water. When she gave them the bottle she had, one of them held her and tried to remove her earring. When she started shouting, they cut off her ear and fled. A case has been registered based on the CCTV camera footage from the nearby areas.