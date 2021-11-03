Fanboy from Tiruchy offers dosa at Re 1 for superstar Rajinikanth’s good health

Aadhithya M S By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: It isn’t unusual for a fanboy to offer prayers wishing good health or success to his favourite star, especially when its festival time and a major film of the actor is ready for release. S Karnan (55), a restaurant owner, went a step further on Tuesday by offering dosa for Re 1 at his eatery, praying for the good health and success of his favourite actor, Rajinikanth.

“He was recently hospitalised and fans like us offered prayers in various forms for his health. I got the idea of offering ‘Annaatthe dosa’ at Re 1 for a day against the usual Rs 30. I felt all those who eat to their heart’s content will wish him good health and I wanted those wishes for him. This, I feel, will be a way to celebrate Annaatthe releasing on Deepavali,” says Karnan.

The eatery, which is named ‘Annamalai Hotel’ after the actor’s 1992 blockbuster, displays several flex sheets with images of the actor in his latest offering. On how he managed to sell dosa for just Re 1, even if it is only for one day, Karnan said, “This is not the first time I am doing something in the name of Rajinikanth. I always try to do some form of service to people — be it giving annadhanam or providing relief materials during the pandemic and natural disasters.

This time, his health issue and movie release coincided. I thought this would be the best way to earn him wishes while also adding up to the celebration. It has nothing to do with promoting my eatery, and I have not done any wide publicity either.”

On the number of people who came to his eatery on Tuesday seeing the offer, Karnan said, “It was mostly my usual customers. But, we sold around 600 dosas today. This time, each one had at least a couple of dosas and many of them came along with a friend. It was all positive vibes and festive spirit, which was exactly what I desired.”