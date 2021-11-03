Meet TN's NEET toppers

By Express News Service

SA Geethanjali Namakkal

Score: 710/720

AIR: 23

Hailing from an agrarian family, Geethanjali wishes to join JIPMER. She scored 495 marks out of 500 in the board exams. “I attended private coaching since class XI and am happy to pass in the first attempt. The coaching classes helped me in the board exams, too. Time management and analysing mistakes are imperative by which we can avoid exam fear and anxiety,” she explained. What is her advice to medical aspirants? “Importance must be given to Class XI lessons just like Class XII. Only then can we face the exam without fear. Practising through NCERT books, where a lot of theory points are given, also helps,” she added. Her elder sister is a medical student as well

Prasenjithan Chennai

Score: 710/720

AIR: 43

“My parents are engineers. I am strong in mathematics. At the same time, I am also fascinated by human physiology. I could not make a decision until I was in Class 10,” said Prasenjithan. Even after joining a private coaching institute, he was in a dilemma to choose either engineering or medicine. The staff at the coaching institute remember him as a boy who was never okay with rote learning. He always insisted that he needed a reason to remember or even to read something new. And when he reads, it is with the purpose of enhancing his understanding

M Pravin Namakkal

Score: 710/720

AIR: 30

Son of a businessman, Pravin, too, wished to join JIPMER and become a cardiologist. “I prepared in an organised manner, which helped me score 487 marks out of 500 in class XII and 710 out of 720 in NEET,” he said

MB Hayagrivas Chennai

Score: 705/720

AIR: 56

A student of Velammal Vidyalaya in Ayanambakkam, Hayagrivas studied over eighteen hours to crack the exam. “Our focus must be on increasing the speed of answering. That was the major issue faced by a lot of students this year. Many could not complete the exam,” he said, adding that he aims at becoming a cardiac surgeon

T Archithaa Salem

Score: 705/720

AIR: 60

“My parents, T Sasikala and P Thangaraju, and my mentors have supported me a lot. I used to watch recorded videos of chapters which played a crucial role in preparation,” said Archithaa. Multiple revision is imperative for all students to crack the NEET, and confidence is the fuel one needs to prepare for the exam. “I would like to pursue radio-oncology as I am interested to research and find a cure to incurable diseases like cancer.”

