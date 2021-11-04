STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Heavy rains continue to lash Tamil Nadu

While rains receded in Kanniyakumari, the catchment areas received heavy rains for 24 hours till Wednesday morning.

Published: 04th November 2021 05:12 AM

Two women wade through the rain at Tirunelveli district on Tuesday | V KARTHIKALAGU

By Express News Service

NAGERCOIL/SALEM/THANJAVUR/TIRUCHY: Heavy rains continued to lash Tamil Nadu on Wednesday as Kanniyakumari and Thanjavur, among other districts, witnessed damages to infrastructure and crops. The showers dampened sales for traders in Tiruchy and Salem as well.

While rains receded in Kanniyakumari, the catchment areas received heavy rains for 24 hours till Wednesday morning. A total of 18 houses in the district were fully damaged, and six houses were partially damaged following rains.

Several delta farmers found their crops inundated following heavy showers on Tuesday night. Sami Natarajan, a farmer from Orathanadu and State secretary of farmers association, said, “If the rain stops, water can be drained and the crops salvaged. Otherwise, they will all be lost.”  

Incessant rainfall over the last few days has also affected the business of cracker sellers and dealers in Tiruchy.  Following poor sale owing to the lockdown, the dealers and sellers were expecting good business this year. If the rain stops for a day, we stand a chance of earning,” said Ramalingam, a cracker shop owner near Puthur. Salem district’s shopkeepers  saw similar problems with lack of customers owing to the last three days of rains. The district saw a total of 33.56 cm rainfall on Tuesday night.

