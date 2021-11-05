STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tambaram becomes the 20th municipal corporation of Tamil Nadu, Ordinance promulgated

The need to upgrade the civil infrastructure such as streetlights, water supply, sewerage, solid waste management, and roads led to upgradation the Tambaram municipality.

Published: 05th November 2021 12:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2021 12:06 PM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi (Photo | EPS)

By T Muruganandham
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Governor RN Ravi has promulgated an Ordinance for upgrading Tambaram municipality as a municipal corporation by merging 10 adjacent urban local bodies - five municipalities and five town panchayats. Tambaram is the 20th municipal corporation in Tamil Nadu.

Giving effect to the announcements made in the budget session of the State Assembly, an Ordinance for upgrading four municipal corporations - Kancheepuram, Cuddalore, Karur, and Sivakasi has already been promulgated.

The State government has also issued notification for upgrading Kumbakonam municipality as a municipal corporation by merging Darasuram town panchayat. Besides, the government has issued notifications for upgrading 28 town panchayats as municipalities. 

Giving reasons for upgrading the Tambaram municipality, the Ordinance promulgated on November 3 said the municipalities of Tambaram, Pallavapuram, Pammal, Anakaputhur, Sembakkam, and the town panchayats of Chitlapakkam, Madambakkam, Perungalathur, Peerkankaranai, and Tiruneermalai located at the south of Chennai city are urbanising rapidly and they are contiguous. 

Further, there is a need to upgrade the civil infrastructure such as streetlights, water supply, sewerage, solid waste management, and roads in these localities. Better administrative structure, human resources, and integrated planning are required to address these issues. Hence, consolidation of these local bodies into a single larger urban local body, - i.e city municipal corporation is considered to be essential.

TAGS
Tambaram corporation Chennai Tamil Nadu
