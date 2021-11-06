E-box coaching in Madurai helped 166 NEET aspirants pen success stories

By Express News Service

MADURAI: As many as 166 students from government and government-aided schools in Madurai, who received the e-box coaching provided by the government, have cleared the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) this year.

Speaking to TNIE, Chief Educational Officer R Swaminathan said of the 166 students, 95 were from government schools and the rest from government-aided schools.

"Among the 95 students, 70 are eligible to avail the 7.5 per cent internal reservation in medical seats. The efforts of all government-aided NEET coordinators, who provided the free e-box coaching and helped more number of students to clear the exam, should be appreciated," he added.

Madurai district NEET 2021 results: