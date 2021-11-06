Heavy rain lashes Chennai

By Online Desk

CHENNAI: Heavy rains lashed Chennai and its suburbs on Saturday even as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted more rains in the coming days.

The city received a heavy spell of rainfall around noon leaving the low-lying areas waterlogged. Several parts of the state also received heavy rainfall ending on Saturday morning.

According to Skymet Weather, during the last 24 hours, moderate to heavy rain and thundershowers occurred over parts of Tamil Nadu, Pondicherry, Andhra Pradesh, isolated pockets of Kerala and Odisha. During this period, Parangipettai in Tamil Nadu became the rainiest city in India with 168 mm of rainfall.

Tamil Nadu weatherman Pradeep John tweeted, "Dream days in TN to continue and an exciting Sunday ahead for Chennai & KTC (Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Chennai) and for TN too."

UAC in SW bay is seen close to North TN coast and due to this two convergence zones are seen one in Nellore Chennai belt tomorrow



Rainfall and other districts- https://t.co/1k63vnjf48 pic.twitter.com/sWPQGOKJf4 — Pradeep John (Tamil Nadu Weatherman) (@praddy06) November 6, 2021

According to Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai, an upper air cyclonic circulation lies over Southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining equatorial Indian ocean extending up to 4.5 Km above mean sea level. Under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to form over southeast Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood around November 9, 2021. It is likely to become more marked during subsequent 48hrs and move towards North Tamil Nadu coast. As a result, squally winds and heavy rainfall have been predicted along and off the Tamil Nadu coast and adjoining Andhra Pradesh between November 9 and 12.