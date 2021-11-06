STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Heavy rain lashes Chennai

"Parangipettai in Tamil Nadu became the rainiest city in India with 168 mm of rainfall," says Skymet Weather.

Published: 06th November 2021 03:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2021 03:49 PM   |  A+A-

Rains

Representational Image (File Photo | EPS)

By Online Desk

CHENNAI: Heavy rains lashed Chennai and its suburbs on Saturday even as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted more rains in the coming days.

The city received a heavy spell of rainfall around noon leaving the low-lying areas waterlogged. Several parts of the state also received heavy rainfall ending on Saturday morning.

According to Skymet Weather, during the last 24 hours, moderate to heavy rain and thundershowers occurred over parts of Tamil Nadu, Pondicherry, Andhra Pradesh, isolated pockets of Kerala and Odisha. During this period, Parangipettai in Tamil Nadu became the rainiest city in India with 168 mm of rainfall.

Tamil Nadu weatherman Pradeep John tweeted, "Dream days in TN to continue and an exciting Sunday ahead for Chennai & KTC (Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Chennai) and for TN too."

According to Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai, an upper air cyclonic circulation lies over Southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining equatorial Indian ocean extending up to 4.5 Km above mean sea level. Under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to form over southeast Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood around November 9, 2021. It is likely to become more marked during subsequent 48hrs and move towards North Tamil Nadu coast. As a result, squally winds and heavy rainfall have been predicted along and off the Tamil Nadu coast and adjoining Andhra Pradesh between November 9 and 12.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rain Chennai Tamil Nadu RMC Pradeep John
India Matters
For representational purpose
Fuel price cut in consonance with national mood
India's Ravindra Jadeja celebrates with captain Virat Kohli the dismissal of Scotland's Matthew Cross. (Photo | AP)
'What if New Zealand beat Afghanistan?' Ravi Jadeja's reply is brutally spot on!
For representational purpose. (Photo | Reuters)
No extension of free ration scheme after November 30, economic recovery cited
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Assam man’s tale of booze, blood, business and de addiction 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp