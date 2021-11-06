Merit list of Puducherry students who cleared NEET likely to be posted on November 9

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: The merit list of students from Puducherry who cleared NEET is expected to be posted on November 9 after it is received from the Ministry of Health, Department of Medical Education.

Director Health, who is also the Director of Medical Education in Puducherry, Dr G Sriramulu in a release said that the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Monday announced the NEET UG 2021 results on its official website at https://neet.nta.ac.in. Candidates who have appeared in the NEET undergraduate exams 2021 can check their results on the official website.

However, the Ministry of Health, Department of Medical Education, New Delhi, is yet to communicate the complete list for Puducherry for conducting counseling for admissions through CENTAC.

Sriramulu said the ministry is expected to communicate the list positively on November 9 and it will be published on the official website of the Directorate of Health and Family Welfare Services, Puducherry, at https://health.py.gov.in