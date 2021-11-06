TN sees landslides, agri loss as downpour continues

By Express News Service

SALEM/TIRUNELVELI/NAGERCOIL/ERODE: Landslides on Yercaud Ghat road and in Kuppanur put traffic in a standstill in parts of Salem district on Friday. In Kuppanur, rocks and trees covered the road for a 5-km stretch.

On Friday, the water level at the Mettur dam stood at 113.59 ft against its full capacity of 120 ft. The storage level stood at 83.61 ft against its full capacity 93.47 TMC. In Tirunelveli, a woman drowned after she was washed away while crossing a stream near Nanguneri on Wednesday midnight. The body of the deceased–Lekha was fished out of the stream on Thursday.

In Tenkasi, the water flow to Kallaru increased on Thursday morning. More than 50 people who were swept away in the floodwater in Kallaru river were rescued. In Kanniyakumari, the Poigai dam on the feet of Poigai Hills reached its water capacity for the first time since its inauguration in the year 2000.

In Erode, a breach in Koogalur branch of Thadapalli-Arakankottai canal on Friday affected more than 2,000 acres of agricultural land in the villages in Nanjai Gobi panchayat.

113.59 ft Water level recorded at the Mettur dam in Salem

causeway damaged after water release

As water was released from the Poondi reservoir, the temporary causeway on the Melanur - Meyyur Road across the Kosasthalaiyar in Uthukkottai was damaged. Traffic was disrupted as most of the nearby villages use the causeway to reach Tiruvallur. The residents will now have to take a detour of at least 10 km. On the orders on CM MK Stalin, Dairy Minister, S M Nasser visited the area and instructed to finish the repair works as soon as possible